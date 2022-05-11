PAWTUCKET – The city will be getting a little more greenery as the leaves change this fall, with a medical marijuana dispensary expected to be ready for business in Pawtucket by Oct. 1.
Mother Earth Wellness Ltd. was granted a license for a medical marijuana dispensary at 125 Esten Ave last Friday, April 29. The license is the sixth to be awarded, following an October 2021 state lottery issuing five new medical marijuana dispensaries licenses for locations in Woonsocket, Central Falls, Foster, Cranston and South Kingstown. Mother Earth Wellness’s Pawtucket location lands in zone 6, which stretches from the East Bay to Newport.
Mother Earth Wellness received site approval for use as a cannabis compassion center at the same location as their other business, Kitchen & Countertop Center of New England, back in December 2020. They were previously approved as a cultivation center in this industrial open zone.
Massachusetts medicinal and recreational dispensaries are encroaching on Rhode Island borders, and receiving this license to open within Ocean State borders is an undeniable financial opportunity for business partners Joe Pakuris and Eddie Keegan. However, both business partners were quick to emphasize that their pursuit of this approval was more about providing medicinal access to local patients than profit.
“We’re excited to bring a first-class, medical compassion center to the state of Rhode Island,” they said. “We really believe in the medicine, and the science behind the cannabis plant.”
There were originally six applicants vying for approval in Zone 6, but all five of the other applicants did not meet the final criteria without proper zoning approval and confirmed location for their compassion centers. Two of the disqualified applicants, one proposing a dispensary in Newport and another in East Providence, filed appeals. The Department of Business and Revenue ruled against the East Providence dispensary last month, leaving the path open for Mother Earth Wellness.
“Joe has proven to be a reputable and established Pawtucket business owner,” Mayor Donald Grebien said in a statement to The Valley Breeze. “We have been in communication with them since prior to their approval process. They were successful in being placed within our region. We have faith that they will continue to be good corporate partners within the city. This medical marijuana facility will provide access to those who may need it in the area.”
According to Pakuris, they have been growing cannabis for medical use for more than a year and a half after getting cultivation approval. He explained there are roughly 60 cultivators currently operating within R.I. and only three dispensaries, which also grow their own product. This means there is limited opportunity for cultivators to sell their crop.
“We’ll be a vertically integrated compassion center,” Pakuris said. “Which means, we currently cultivate, we’ll process and manufacture, and then we’ll be able to dispense to the medical patients of Rhode Island, and hopefully the soon-to-be-new emerging recreational market.”
Mother Earth Wellness grows and sells flower cannabis products, as well as edibles, concentrates, distillates, solvent-less extract products, and more. All the cannabis flower and products they grow and manufacture is tested by state approved labs.
The growth and cultivation operation is led by Vinnie Clause, who said he graduated from Penn State with a degree in horticulture. Clause said he was excited to be at the forefront of the medical, and pending recreational, cannabis industry in Rhode Island, and thanked Keegan and Pakuris for allowing him “creative control” of his grow operation focused on quality, consistency and efficiency. The growth cycle from a clone, a small starter plant taken from a mother plant, takes roughly 16 to 18 weeks to reach age to a point where it can be harvested, dried and prepared as sellable flower product, Pakuris said.
Currently, Rhode Island serves more than 19,000 medical marijuana card holders registered to Rhode Islanders with its few operating dispensaries. Beyond distribution of medical marijuana dispensary licenses, the state’s General Assembly could legalize recreational marijuana use by adults in time for Mother Earth Wellness’s targeted Oct. 1, 2022 opening. Should legislation on recreational cannabis use be approved by the state, medical dispensaries, like Mother Earth Wellness, would have first priority to seek licensing for recreational cannabis sales.
The partners said they do not expect the business to cause traffic issues in Pawtucket. Customers will be able to pre-order for quick pick-up, and there will be roughly 100 spots with an expanded parking lot. The cultivation and dispensary operation will occupy roughly 30,000 square feet of the property, which will have 24/7 security, Pakuris said. Currently, construction teams are moving full-steam ahead to ensure the space next to the Kitchen and Countertop Center of New England showroom is ready for business in October.
At this time, it is unclear how soon the other five dispensaries selected through the October 2021 Department of Business and Revenue lottery will be ready to open for business. At least three of the “winners” are still seeking final approval for zoning regulations. The winners were given nine months from the date of the DBR lottery to secure the final license, leaving them with about three months left to secure the proper approvals by late July and pay the $500,000 licensing fee. Mother Earth has nine months from April 29.
RMI Compassion Center, applying for a location on Diamond Hill Road, was denied a special use permit from the Woonsocket Zoning Board in March, and RMI is appealing the decision to R.I. Superior Court. The selected winners in Cranston and South Kingstown, Solar Therapeutics and Plant Based Compassionate Care, also don’t have zoning approvals for their targeted locations.
