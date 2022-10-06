New tech
Adam Brunetti, at a meeting in March, explains the new interactive mapping tool he wanted to implement at Autumnfest.

Breeze photo

by Ethan Shorey

WOONSOCKET – Better technology is a big part of this year’s Autumnfest celebration, including new credit card capability and a new interactive mapping capability.

Adam Brunetti, secretary for the Autumnfest Steering Committee and technology guru for Autumnfest, first presented plans for the interactive maps at a meeting in March, and the Autumnfest Steering Committee approved $1,000 for the program.

