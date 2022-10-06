WOONSOCKET – Better technology is a big part of this year’s Autumnfest celebration, including new credit card capability and a new interactive mapping capability.
Adam Brunetti, secretary for the Autumnfest Steering Committee and technology guru for Autumnfest, first presented plans for the interactive maps at a meeting in March, and the Autumnfest Steering Committee approved $1,000 for the program.
Found at www.autumnfest.org/map, Brunetti said it’s a fully interactive map of the park, at least when it comes to finding vendors, exhibitors and food row. He told The Breeze he’s still working on the search feature, but guests will essentially be able to search for something like clothing and it will show all the vendors that sell clothing.
That same feature might also be available for food row, he said, but he’s still looking into it. By clicking on a booth or food row spot, information on that booth, such as menu, and what the vendors are selling, would come up.
“If the vendor wishes, they can fill in information about their company, such as social media, website, etc.,” he said.
An example of this can be found now on the website under vendor 31 and 32 on the map, Sgt. C Tattoos, where the company has uploaded photos, web and social links, and details about who they are and what they offer, including tattoos, body piercings, temporary tattoos and henna.
