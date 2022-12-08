CUMBERLAND – Officials have revised their recommendations on new rules for how and how often Cumberland residents can hold yard sales.
Town Councilor Scott Schmitt, chairperson of the council’s ordinance subcommittee, said two main recommended changes to the yard sale ordinance came out of a Nov. 30 subcommittee meeting and are set to go to the full council:
• One was to move away from language allowing a yard sale by a household in Cumberland “two times per year” and to limit the number of total days to four per year. This takes away the ambiguity of what could be called a yard sale, including multi-day or weekend sales, and sets a concrete number of days. Someone could, under this scenario, have yard sales on four separate days throughout the year.
• The other change was to increase fines from the previously proposed $25 for a first offense and $50 for a second offense. A $25 fine simply doesn’t de-incentivize anyone not to hold the sale, said Schmitt. Recommended fines are now $100 for a first offense and $200 for every subsequent offense.
The Breeze reported in September that officials were considering a new yard sale ordinance in response to complaints from residents on the growing issue of people running regular commercial sales in their yards.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said previously that regular weekly flea market-type sales have become commonplace in certain areas.
The proposed ordinance as first proposed was modeled after Pawtucket’s rules, which limit the number of yard or garage sales someone can hold each year to two total and has penalties of $25 and $50 for first and subsequent offenses.
The subcommittee voted 2-1 to make the recommendations, with Councilor Jim Metivier opposed.
Metivier explained this week that he voted no for a few reasons, primarily that he thought the matter should go to the full council for debate without a formal recommendation to “see how it plays out on the floor.”
Metivier said it seemed at first that the ordinance was drafted in response to an issue with one specific person who kept having yard sales every weekend, but he later learned that there were a couple of other issues as well.
He said he also feels the fees in the proposal are excessive, particularly a $25 fine per day per sign that’s not taken down within 48 hours after a yard sale. People who are holding one or two yard sales per year often don’t have a lot of money, which is why they’re out selling in the first place, he said.
“One sign is $175 per week,” he said.
A second offense would bring a fine of $50 per day for each sign left up longer than 48 hours after the sale, said Metivier.
