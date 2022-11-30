Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 58F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A recent rendering shows hundreds of planned residential units off Beverage Hill Avenue at the Narragansett Park Plaza, to the right, with commercial redevelopment on the Newport Avenue side to the left. It wasn’t clear as of press time whether this is the latest layout for the project.
PAWTUCKET – The latest version of plans for the Narragansett Park Plaza off Newport Avenue shows more than triple the residential space that was originally proposed and none of the 118,770 square feet of office space that was once included in the proposal.
Kelly Coates, president and CEO of the Carpionato Group, confirmed this week that the project reflects the current market demands for more housing and less office space, as there’s “really not a demand” for office space right now.
Plans now show nine three-story residential buildings, each marked for 24 units, which would bring the total to 216. Coates said the plan is for between 200 and 250 units.
Phase one of the project is started, said Coates, with construction of retail spaces near Newport Avenue, and the developer is now preparing to move forward with the next half of the first phase, which includes an outparcel up front as well as landscaping and new entrances, “really setting the tone for the project,” said Coates.
According to plans, the existing former Stop & Shop space, measuring 58,000 square feet, will remain, as will the rest of the retail space abutting it and running perpendicular to Newport Avenue, but the rear commercial space running horizontal to Newport Avenue will be removed and replaced with the residential buildings.
Plans show Town Fair Tire moving to a new 7,300-square-foot space toward the front of the property, as well as a proposed Starbucks, an on-the-go Buffalo Wild Wings, two other restaurant spaces, and another retail space, meaning four total available spaces including the grocery store.
Coates said there is nothing to announce yet on the grocery store that will replace the long-vacant Super Stop & Shop. Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are both listed as remaining in the portion of the plaza alongside the grocery store. Other existing retail tenants are listed as Planet Fitness, Taco Bell, OP Nails, Diamond Cleaners and Supercuts. About half of all retail and residential space will be located on the Pawtucket side of the plaza, while the other half will be on the Rumford side. Starbucks and Buffalo Wild Wings are both shown as being located in a new building in Rumford, next to the newly improved 23,000-square-foot Planet Fitness.
Original conceptual plans for the reworked Narragansett Park Plaza off Newport Avenue included 118,770 square feet of office space, 72 residential units, and 240,770 square feet of retail/restaurant space.
Total retail space is currently shown to cover 123,892 square feet, or about half of the original total for that kind of use.
