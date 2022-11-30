Narragansett Park Plaza

A recent rendering shows hundreds of planned residential units off Beverage Hill Avenue at the Narragansett Park Plaza, to the right, with commercial redevelopment on the Newport Avenue side to the left. It wasn’t clear as of press time whether this is the latest layout for the project.

PAWTUCKET – The latest version of plans for the Narragansett Park Plaza off Newport Avenue shows more than triple the residential space that was originally proposed and none of the 118,770 square feet of office space that was once included in the proposal.

Kelly Coates, president and CEO of the Carpionato Group, confirmed this week that the project reflects the current market demands for more housing and less office space, as there’s “really not a demand” for office space right now.

