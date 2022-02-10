NORTH SMITHFIELD – The new track and field in North Smithfield may appear ready for use, but the construction isn’t done quite yet, says North Smithfield Supt. Michael St. Jean.
The track and field at the North Smithfield Junior-Senior High School will eventually be open to the public, said St. Jean, once the dust settles on other construction logistics. The timeline will largely depend on the groundbreaking of the soon-to-be-built concession stand.
At nearly a $1 million price tag, the track and field represents a strong opportunity to add to the school revenue. With the new field open, the school should be able to add to the facility-designated account that currently holds around $250,000 in revenue, according to officials.
Supt. St. Jean told The Breeze they’re considering alternate management for scheduling and administering use of the field, and that there are already rules and regulations agreed upon for the facility.
“Right now we’re having signs made up to remind the public,” he added.
Some people have expressed confusion to the Parks and Recreation Department as the track has been locked and seemingly unavailable. At a meeting Feb. 2, Chase Fuller, Parks and Recreation Commission member, cited an incident in December when he was told by an official to vacate the premises.
Fuller told the meeting that he understood the need to protect the field because of the turf, but didn’t see a reason not to use the track.
“There is no reason it should not be open to citizens at this time,” Kate Pasquariello, program coordinator for Parks and Recreation, said at the meeting.
St. Jean told The Breeze that it will be open to all once they know the accessibility and safety measures to be taken around the concession stand construction site.
Discussions of public use of the field were supposed to take place at the last School Committee meeting in January, and include Town Council President John Beauregard, but Beauregard was unable to attend that meeting, so more information about track use will be discussed at the school board meeting of Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.