PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that Lyons Magnus is expanding its recall of nutritional and beverage products to include many additional products. An initial Lyons Magnus recall of nutritional and beverage products was announced on Aug. 1.

The recalled nutritional and beverage products were sold under the brand names: Lyons Barista Style, Lyons Ready Care, Cafe Grumpy, Tone It Up, Uproot, Organic Valley, Sated, Aloha, Rejuvenate, Optimum Nutrition, Sweetie Pie Organics, Intelligentsia, Ensure Harvest, PediaSure Harvest, Glucerna, Kate Farms, Pirq, Oatly, Premier Protein, Stumptown, and Imperial. Product details are listed in a table online at https://tinyurl.com/2tsenzsd.

