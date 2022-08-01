PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers through a press release that the company Lyons Magnus is recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.

The press release states that the products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, including: Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq, Glucerna Original, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Oatly, Premier Protein, MRE, Stumptown, and Imperial. Product details are listed in a table online at https://tinyurl.com/yp9tcnrn.

