NORTH PROVIDENCE – The initial reaction by residents to the idea of a hotel being developed at the town’s former public safety complex was less than positive over the past week, and the town’s two highest-ranking officials say they’re not enamored with the idea either.
Town Council President Dino Autiello said he’s had multiple conversations with developer and Planning Board member Shane Piche, who broached the idea, and he has the utmost respect for him and what he’s done in the town with his enterprises in Centredale, and that Piche is not afraid to offer new proposals, “but I don’t think it’s a great idea.”
On the surface, there’s just too much that would have to go right for such a development to work, said Autiello, and he would be a no vote if it came up.
“Too many things would have to happen for a hotel to be successful,” he said.
Autiello said he did indicate to the developer that signed in a purchase and sale agreement with the town on the property, Douglas Construction, that if they get to the point of having someone with an actual interest in developing such a hotel, he would hear them out.
Town officials are continuing to negotiate with Douglas Construction on modifying their original proposal through a scaled-back sale of a portion of the property, perhaps retaining the rear portion of the property at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave. and allowing the company to develop two commercial buildings on the front of the lot.
Even with the Meehan Overlook hosting events, said Autiello, it’s hard to imagine that there would be enough guests to support a hotel year-round, and as has been seen at other hotels in the state, such as the NYLO and now Motel 6 in Warwick, they can essentially become housing for the homeless, and there’s “nothing we can do at the town level to stop that.” He’s all for helping people and giving them a second chance, he said, but many of these hotels are becoming known for police activity, drug-related issues, and violence.
“That’s my concern, if everything didn’t fall into place,” he said.
Mayor Charles Lombardi agreed a hotel won’t likely work, but his concern is more related to the economics of it and all the properties that would have to be purchased to create the required space.
“Based on the calls and the buzz that’s out there, I don’t think this would be a good idea,” he said.
Coming from business himself and speaking to several businesspeople in recent days, said Lombardi, even if the town still got half of the $2.35 million in its current purchase and sale agreement for the property, it would need to purchase the Enterprise Rental property next door, Cumberland Farms, the American Blind Wholesale Outlet, and a group home.
“It doesn’t appear that those numbers could work,” he said. “It’s a sound good, feel good, no good idea.”
Autiello said there’s not even a guarantee that everyone would want to sell, and he’s heard through the grapevine that some wouldn’t want to.
On what should be done with the rear section of the complex property if the town moves forward with only selling the commercial portion fronting on Mineral Spring Avenue, Autiello said he’s open to suggestions.
Last week’s Breeze story got a ton of buzz, said Autiello, and much of it came from people who want to see development of an indoor sports complex.
“That’s a great idea. I’m all for that,” he said.
That said, the safety complex property probably isn’t big enough for such a project with parking, he said, but the town has plenty of other purchased recreation properties that would accommodate one.
“Just because it can’t happen there doesn’t mean we can’t do it somewhere else,” he said. “There is plenty of room to put an indoor complex. That’s what people want in town.”
Participation in organized youth sports is declining, he said, so the town doesn’t need more outdoor field space, “but we need something for these kids to do indoors now,” he said, similar to how Johnston, Tiverton and other communities have indoor complexes where basketball, soccer or field hockey can be played. “I don’t see why we can’t do it,” he said.
As for Piche, he said this week that “an idea’s an idea,” and a hotel was a better alternative to the self-storage facility originally proposed, which he doesn’t believe “provides any value.” He said he’s happy the idea generated so much buzz, good and bad.
“That is my ultimate goal, the community is going to have input on how we use town property and how town resources are being used and administered,” he said. “At least now we have real input.”
Piche said he believes that for every five or 10 loud people opposed to new ideas, there are an equal number of moderate people in the middle who think they have merit but simply don’t want to voice it.
“There are positives and negatives to anything,” he said.
Many people are shortsighted and speak out of emotion without fully thinking through the positives and negatives, said Piche.
“What I do know is that storage units bring no value.”
As for an indoor athletic complex, Piche noted how quite a while ago he proposed giving away the property to accommodate such a development, but the economics of it, from what he’s learned from those in the business, is that it’s really tough to make it work.
Piche said he’s a firm believer that the safety complex property needs to be redeveloped with its surrounding properties, including others that would need to be acquired, for a truly impactful project that brings value to the town for the next 50 or 100 years. He said he doesn’t believe Lombardi should have sold the property without a clear plan in place that had been vetted by all officials, and instead officials should have solicited ideas and chosen one that made sense for the town.
