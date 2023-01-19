CUMBERLAND – As J.J. Duffy Funeral Home owners are seeking to build a new crematorium on the back portion of their lot at 757 Mendon Road, town planning officials say they should first comply with local rules on planting trees.
The sides battled over the issue at a Jan. 9 Planning Board meeting, but additional talks have since transpired, with a growing belief that a compromise might be reached when the board reconvenes Feb. 23.
Cumberland’s zoning ordinance requires shade trees and landscaped islands within parking lots to help mitigate the adverse health, air quality and heat-generating aspects of expansive paved areas lacking green spaces.
That has been the mandate given to J.J. Duffy and Mendon Holdings before approvals on various requests will be made, but owners of the longstanding Cumberland business say adding traffic islands and shade trees would interfere directly with their business’s operation, which has sadly been very busy over the past four years.
In 2019, Mendon Holdings installed an asphalt surface over an area of compacted soil, expanding the existing parking lot by 19,000 square feet and 63 new striped spaces. The total asphalt parking capacity increased from 80 to 146 spaces. The improvement violated the zoning ordinance, according to the Planning Department, as a development plan review application was not submitted to the department. No stamped engineered site plans, stormwater calculations, state permits or other documentation relating to the physical impacts of the project were submitted either. The office received a Feb. 22, 2022 site plan stamped by a professional land surveyor almost three years after the paving was completed.
Mendon Holdings attorney Scott Partington told the board they took strong issue with the wording of a letter from town tree consultant John Rogan, who referred to the funeral home site as a “distinct heat island” and stated that during a typical summer period, it has an ambient air temperature of 90 degrees and a surface temperature of 120 degrees. Rogan said the property causes “heat stress” to properties within 320 feet, having a detrimental impact on the health of surrounding residents, particularly elderly and children.
Planting 14 shade trees within the parking lot area would cool ambient air temperatures by 5 degrees within 6 to 10 years of planting, according to Rogan.
Partington said that if Rogan’s characterization is true, then residents are generally in trouble and everyone should perhaps consider moving out of town, as there are similar large asphalt areas and heat islands all up and down Mendon Road.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens and Planning Board members indicated some surprise that J.J. Duffy hadn’t budgeted toward a compromise on planting 14 shade trees within the parking lot, but Stevens said on Monday that there’s since been some progress in talks with Partington. He said they’ve been speaking with a landscape architect about the possibility of adding fewer interior trees and planting more around the perimeter of the property.
“It’s all about the canopy, it’s all about the shade,” he said, adding that J.J. Duffy owner Jeff Bernardo and his father, former owner Dennis Bernardo, gave some valuable feedback on the realities of doing business, with the need for lining up of cars and large truck deliveries that shouldn’t be done right out in the open.
“I think a compromise can be achieved, no question,” he said.
The funeral home is seeking a positive recommendation to the Town Council to rezone the property from R-1 residential to C-1 commercial, development plan review approval to build a crematorium, creation of a new 2.42-acre lot fronting on Mendon Road containing the existing funeral home, and merging of the rear of the existing lot with another lot. A number of existing issues on the property would be corrected, and the funeral home would be allowed by right in a commercial zone instead of by special use permit.
The Town Council is also being asked, with a positive Planning Board recommendation, to allow the new Duffy lot to exceed the maximum lot coverage, at 73 percent coverage with impervious surface compared to the 40 percent allowed in a C-1 zone.
Stevens and others said they have no issue with the plan for the crematorium, but that request also triggers a development plan review, and he emphasized that the added and unauthorized paving of what was a gravel lot in 2019 needs to be rectified with more tree shade cover.
According to local zoning, land disturbance of 10,000 square feet or creating 25 parking spaces triggers development plan review, and that was not done, Stevens said, and J.J. Duffy also violated the zoning ordinance with no documentation ever submitted on physical impacts of the paving.
New parking areas in Cumberland are supposed to have one shade tree for every 10 spaces, or a landscaped traffic island for every 20 spaces, but J.J. Duffy didn’t do that, he said.
Stevens added that they always like to say yes if they can, but it’s only reasonable to reconcile all violations as part of this application. The town is going to great lengths to use new trees to address a growing climate problem in the southern end of town with overheating in an urbanized area, and it’s good policy to be consistent with those goals, he said.
Partington told the Planning Board they appreciate the town working with them and the general support for the crematorium and project as a whole, but they can’t get behind the tree plan.
Responding to Stevens saying “we’re talking about some trees,” Partington said he understands that, and he’s not trying to be contentious.
Jeff Bernardo, who owns the business with his brother Brian after they purchased it from their father, said he’s not opposed to adding more border trees, but islands and trees within the parking lot don’t work for functional or practical reasons based on how busy the property gets. He said this is a legacy business in Cumberland that cares deeply about the community, in an industry that requires them to follow every rule morally, ethically and legally, and at no point were they trying to circumvent the rules.
“What we’re asking for is a simple zone change to meet the needs of our community, period,” he said, as cremation rates continue to rise.
He and his father spoke of the dangers of forcing people to park off the property and cross the street, as well as the risk of people slipping and falling due to pooling of water from the islands. He noted that they previously added 45 trees to the edge of the lot, and though they’re not shade trees, they’re doing their best to be environmentally friendly and beautify the property.
He added that the portion of parking lot paved in 2019 was approved back in 1988 for the work, but his father couldn’t afford to complete it at the time.
Dennis Bernardo said the addition of islands would create a mess, and they would create a safety hazard. He said J.J. Duffy is the second oldest continually operating business in town, behind only Hindley Manufacturing.
Partington several times questioned the characterization of the property as a danger to residents, questioning the role of Rogan to be able to make such assertions.
Stevens defended the consultant’s qualifications, saying he has specific expertise on an issue the town is taking seriously. He said the town has been very constructive, while the developer has proven stubborn over the past year.
Planning Board member Steven D’Ambrosia, a landscape architect, took issue with what he saw as Partington’s dismissal of the regulations as insignificant based on other asphalt expanses, saying whether the work to repave without an approved plan was unintentional or not, there are regulations needing to be followed.
Partington said he understands there are rules, but the fact that so many other lots in the area also have so much pavement can’t be discounted. He said implying that if trees aren’t placed within the lot it will be a threat to the public is “nonsense, and I think it’s dangerous.”
Member Chris Butler said it was hard for the board to consider a compromise when they didn’t have specifics from the developer and a professional plan on how trees and islands would impact the business.
Board members said they saw no reason why the sides couldn’t come together in the same room to hammer out a resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.