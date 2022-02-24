Francis John Emmons, a Glocester resident and maker/restorer of fine furniture along with his wife, a purveyor of antiques, is soon to be 85.
At times it seems as if he remembers everything that ever happened to him and exactly when. He also can tell you every job he ever had and pretty much when it commenced and when it ended, right to the day.
He has had quite a few jobs in his lifetime, too, beginning, he says, when he was 11. It was at Highland Orchards in Scituate driving a truck to pick up boxes of harvested apples. The work was a harbinger of a later career. He got his commercial driver’s license in 1959 and operated trailer trucks for many years.
Born March 28, 1937, in North Providence at 45 Sylvia Ave., Frank, as everyone calls him, notes that it cost $50 for the doctor and nurse to oversee his entry into the world. He jokes that it must have been worth the expenditure.
A bit restless and apparently in a hurry to get ahead, from a young age he was always looking to better his circumstances. He recalls that as a youth there were only a handful of places of business in Greenville Center and nearby. Frank reports that he was employed one after another by just about all of them.
He rattles off the names of the businesses and institutions, noting when he started and when he left each. The names tumble out – Lou’s Greenville Hardware, the Cavanagh Company, Clint Gustafson Landscaping, Brodeur’s Market, Anderson Winfield Funeral Home, Coutu Lumber Company, William Winsor School, and, down the highway a bit, the Route 44 Drive-In Theater.
He comments, “I never lived in Smithfield, but I spent half my time there.”
Walter Kane’s clothing shop, The Family Store, was where Frank first met Elizabeth Stenner, who worked for Kane. He soon had occasion to carry groceries home for her from Brodeur’s market. Their first real date was at Loew’s State Theater in Providence (now the Providence Performing Arts Center) to see the movie “South Pacific.” After a time, they got engaged and on July 29, 1958, they were married.
Within a year, they moved to Scituate.
“I was 21. We had gotten a ranch house,” he says with pride.
They would go on to have three children, 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
During the ensuing years after their marriage, Emmons worked for three different trucking companies over some 40 years and earned benefits that would give him security.
“I drove a truck most of my life. It kept me in shape. I didn’t get fat.” he observes.
However, it is for his finely crafted furniture, his antique restoration, and for the antique business called Country Cupboards that he and his wife started, that he is known to the public. His daughter, Sarah, still maintains the shop.
In 1964 Frank made his first small piece of furniture. Eventually he began selling his creations. He was a self-taught craftsman, learning the painstaking art of cabinetmaking one step at a time. His precision with numbers must have played a role.
“Mostly, furniture is patience,” he remarks, adding, “I worked at my own pace.”
For a number of years he produced elegantly made wardrobes, cupboards, cabinets, dry sinks and the like. He designed pieces to order, conferring with buyers and developing specifications to meet their needs. Every piece he made was signed and dated. He also did restorations and developed a wide knowledge of antiques.
“I can tell within 50 years (the age of) any piece you see,” he says with confidence, alluding to one item of furniture he found in Scituate on which he eventually discovered the date July 29, 1794.
“We did well with antiques and reproductions,” he acknowledges.
Thirty-three years ago, he and his wife moved to the historic 1746 Joseph Eddy House just outside Chepachet on Route 44. Frank set up his workshop in the basement of the Colonial-era edifice, and the antique shop is in one wing.
Twenty-three years ago, he retired from the trucking industry. For 20 years after that, he declares with satisfaction, he and his wife enjoyed going out for breakfast and lunch every day. However, the business continued.
Their children – Mark, who lives in Vermont, and daughters Susan Calderone of Glocester and Sarah Emmons, spend a lot of time with their parents helping out.
“We are blessed,” says Frank.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com
