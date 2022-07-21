PAWTUCKET – This city’s smallest brewery maintains a big reputation, expanding its reach even through a pandemic.
Owner and brew master Nichole Pelletier said Crooked Current is “still kickin’” and even flourishing, taking the opportunity provided by the slower time of the past two years to try new things.
“I’ve been doing a lot of cool things to make the most of the time,” she told The Valley Breeze.
More people are returning to breweries, she said, but it’s still not 100 percent, as they’re still waiting to see how everything shakes out with people’s post-COVID lifestyles. Crooked Current fully reopened on Memorial Day 2021, the last type of business along with local bars released to do so.
“The mentality of the public has not returned fully,” she said, but there’s still plenty of activity at Crooked Current’s longtime home in the Lorraine Mills on Mineral Spring Avenue, which she said has become a sort of one-stop destination for food, drink and activity.
Pelletier said they’ve seized on the opportunity of these past couple of years by doing some experimenting on their own and collaborations with other breweries.
“We took advantage of the lull to shift and pivot,” she said. “I wanted to use the time away from my production wisely.”
One collaboration was the “I’ve Got Your Bock” dunkel bock with The Guild of Pawtucket, and the other “A Collaboration Story” holiday fruitcake brown ale with LineSider Brewing of East Greenwich, a beer with a very cool label, noted Pelletier.
One of the beers Pelletier had the time to dream up was the year-round Cherry Pie Golden Ale, which has proven quite popular with regulars. Crooked Current is also again doing its seasonal releases of its watermelon and blueberry beers.
Pelletier said she was also proud of her mango passion fruit pale ale, called Unity, brewed with butterfly pea flower tea, for Pride Month. For an extra dollar, she would add a scoop of edible glitter to the purple drink, with a portion of proceeds going to The Trevor Project.
She said it’s always a lot of fun within the craft beer industry coming up with new and creative names for beers.
“I’m excited and happy able to do new recipes and collaborations,” she said, adding that she plans to experiment with new ingredients this summer including peach and cucumber.
Pelletier and co-owner Jason Lourenco, longtime partners who were married in January, say they’re hopeful that the fall and winter bring things back to maybe even pre-COVID levels in terms of customers. Summer is a slower time, believe it or not.
The jury’s still out on exactly where everything will sort out in terms of customer behavior, said Pelletier. People, many subconsciously, have changed their habits and behavior in so many ways since the pandemic, including in the office setting where many buildings now stand mostly empty.
One positive sign, she said, is that requests for special events such as birthdays or bachelor parties spiked in the spring.
“I definitely see it bouncing back, but people’s habits have changed and they’re not back to being 100 percent because they’re being cautious,” she said.
Another positive sign is that she’s starting to get back to questioning how she can fit things in, she said, telling The Breeze that’s she’d like to pull off a Christmas in July event but is also planning for the next Mill Crawl at the Lorraine Mills, a $30 single-ticket event held monthly in partnership with JA Patty, Cakes by Eboni, White Dog, Just Like Nana’s, Ming’s, and Masa Taqueria. The next event is planned for Aug. 18, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Higher expenses and issues with ordering and lead times continue to wreak havoc, said Pelletier, as does what she sees as an inexplicable staffing shortage. Many vendors either went under or are harder to come by because they’re not taking on new clients, she said, including their merchandise vendor. Crooked Current sweatshirts haven’t been available for some time, and Pelletier had wanted to expand their merchandise line to tank tops, zip-up hoodies, and other items.
Pelletier said it’s still such a great feeling to experience the “super organic moments” when a friend or family member texts her a picture of someone wearing Crooked Current gear out in the wild of Rhode Island. It’s so great to see people proud to wear the Crooked Current and support their mission of showcasing what they’re passionate about, she said.
The city of Pawtucket continues being so supportive, she added, surprising local breweries by recently hiring a local company to create a short video commercial on their behalf. A film crew from Luminous Creative Agency was recently at Crooked Current gathering footage for that piece.
“It was nice and unexpected,” she said.
The thing that draws the brewing industry to Pawtucket, the spots that are conducive to the very specific zoning requirements needed, also sometimes makes breweries hard to find, she said.
“This has been the hub of brewing in Rhode Island for the better part of a decade,” she said of the city. “It’s something to celebrate, something to invest in, for sure, and obviously the city agrees.
This fall, Sept. 9-10, the Lorraine Mills will also host its second annual Mill Fest as part of the Pawtucket Arts Festival, which will hopefully again be a very successful event, said Pelletier.
Unlike last year, when mill owner Jon Savage chipped in to help pull it off, business owners this year will be doing it themselves as they look to become more self-sustainable as a group. They’re in the middle of trying create a merchant organization to host raffles and apply for grants, among other activities requiring nonprofit status, she said.
Pelletier said she’s ultimately so grateful that in addition to running a tight ship and clamping down where needed through COVID, Crooked Current continued to have its small overhead and established clientele, getting them through without any outside funding help from the government.
The Lorraine Mills are truly becoming a destination, she said, with Crooked Current, White Dog, Ming’s and Escape Room Rhode Island all maintaining the same hours and operating right in a row on the left side of the building and others also jumping in with their offerings a bit more sporadically.
