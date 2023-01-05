SMITHFIELD – Knock on Wood Furniture, a mainstay in Lincoln for many years before a Dec. 1 fire destroyed it, is set to reopen in Smithfield.
Owner Mike Gordon told The Breeze immediately after the fire that the company would continue to fill orders and planned to rebuild as soon as possible.
Co-owner Mikki Gordon said this week that they hope to be in a new location on Douglas Pike near Douglas Lumber at Twin River Road this week, with a reopening within weeks after that.
Gordon said they’re not sure as of now about selling the old property, saying this new Smithfield location may or may not be temporary.
“We just want to figure things out, make our customers happy, and we will figure it out in time,” she said. “We are just trying to get to a point where we can satisfy our customers.”
In a Dec. 26 post to customers, owners thanked them for their continued love and support over the last 37 years of doing business as a family.
The Dec. 1 fire caused such extensive damage that the building had to be demolished shortly after because it lacked structural integrity. No cause was ever ruled for the late-night fire in the building, which was constructed in 1869, according to the owners.
“We feel the love and support from the community and beyond,” stated the Dec. 26 post. “We are picking up the pieces in order to bring our business back to serve our local and beyond customers.”
They said they are making every effort to bring this family business back “to serve the community and beyond,” and have every intention of completing all orders (email knockonwoodfurnitureri@yahoo.com with questions).
The property in Lincoln, not updated to reflect that the three-story building isn’t there anymore, is valued at $606,500 in that town’s tax assessor database.
Mike Gordon originally said that it would be impossible financially to replicate the structure of the old building with so many unique features, including 12 by 12 oak beams.
The building at 1661 Lonsdale Ave. was historic, originally built as a community hall where Lonsdale residents and mill workers could gather. It was once considered to be the social and commercial center of the village of Lonsdale.
After first opening in a strip mall near Stop & Shop on Mendon Road in Cumberland, Knock on Wood moved to 1661 Lonsdale Ave. in Lincoln about 20 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.