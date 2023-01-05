New Knock on Wood
The former Fine Line Graphics building at 90 Douglas Pike is the potential new long-term home of Knock on Wood Furniture, previously located in Lincoln.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

SMITHFIELD – Knock on Wood Furniture, a mainstay in Lincoln for many years before a Dec. 1 fire destroyed it, is set to reopen in Smithfield.

Owner Mike Gordon told The Breeze immediately after the fire that the company would continue to fill orders and planned to rebuild as soon as possible.

