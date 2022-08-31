Palagis Vintage Ice Cream Truck
Palagis Ice Cream owner Alejandro “Alex” Arteaga with the vintage ice cream delivery truck that is being restored by the Pawtucket shop.

 Breeze photo by Zack DeLuca

PAWTUCKET – Palagis Ice Cream trucks have been driving the streets of Pawtucket and surrounding area, bringing sweets and smiles to members of the local community for more than 125 years.

Since the pandemic, owner Alejandro “Alex” Arteaga has made it a mission to give back to the community in various ways. In 2020, they opened their first stationary ice cream shop, at the company’s headquarters at 55 Bacon St. in Pawtucket. The location on Bacon St. has covered picnic tables for outdoor seating and signs sharing the history of the legacy ice cream shop.

