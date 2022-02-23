The stories in this book are only the beginning. They haven’t stopped. We experience one event after another. Family members and friends call to tell us of unexplained occurrences almost every day. These happenings involve “41s,” the date of Nick’s birthday, special songs and much more. These are so frequent that I could never keep up or write in depth about them all. But I can’t resist giving you at least a thumbnail sketch of some of these other “Signs of Hope.”
In our family albums we found two pictures, both taken before Nick passed. The first includes a wall clock in the kitchen of Nick’s house on Wentworth Avenue. The clock reads 4:41. The second picture is of a transom over a door on a building. The number is 541. We don’t know who took these pictures or why, and no one seems to remember ever seeing them before.
Shortly after the fire, I took over Nick’s cell phone number. Like most cell phones, mine would beep when someone left me a message. The trouble was that my phone began to beep when there was no message. This happened more and more frequently. I began to feel that it was Nick checking in, because it seemed to beep whenever I would either mention Nick or make a statement that he would agree with.
The best example of this occurred one night when we were all in the living room. Chris had just come back from his sitting with Cindy Gilman. At one point during our conversation, I told Chris that he was a terrific brother to Nick. At that moment, my cell phone beeped three times. Yep, Nick agreed.
Just a few months after the fire, I heard a news report that the band “Great White” had announced a tour to raise funds for victims of The Station nightclub fire. I couldn’t decide how I felt about this. After all, it was “Great White” performing at The Station that night, and it was their pyrotechnics that started the fire. Part of me wanted them to just go away. The other part of me felt, “Well at least they’re attempting to do something.” Nick helped me decide. While I was thinking about it, I heard the reporter say that this would be a 41-city tour for the band.
Whenever we go out as a group, we always leave a spot for Nick. His Aunt Julie is Joanne’s sister. On Julie’s birthday we all went out to dinner. Julie is very sensitive to Nick’s messages and signs, and we knew he would check in. When the bill came for the dinner that night, the total was $41.41.
Eric is Julie’s son and Nick’s cousin. He was very nervous about starting high school. But he felt much better when he was assigned locker number 2041.
When Eric purchased the ticket for his first high school dance, the ticket number was 141.
Cara is Eric’s sister, and she loves cats. Julie was shopping for clothes one day and found a rack of shirts, but only one had a picture of a cat on it and was Cara’s size. Cara tried on her new cat shirt and, in the pocket, she found a slip of paper that read, "Inspected by #41."
In July, Cara broke her arm. It was a serious break and there was talk of surgery. While sitting in the hospital waiting room, a feather floated down and landed on Cara. In the examining room, another feather came down, apparently from the ceiling. It was then that the doctor delivered the good news: she wouldn’t need the surgery after all.
While visiting St. Jude’s Church one afternoon, Joanne noticed that the posted hymn list included hymn #441. Out of curiosity she picked up a hymnal to see the name of that hymn. Page 441 was dog-eared, but the hymn was On Eagles Wings, Joanne’s favorite. She knew her boy was checking in.
Then Joanne went to the market. The man in front of her in the checkout line had a cap with 41 on it. The total for Joanne’s order came to $14.
While shooting They Walk Among Us, our friend and lighting director Dennis Tancrel was taking a video of our attempt to get a white feather to land on the lens of Christian de Rezendes’s camera. This shot was a climactic moment in the play. With continual attempts, one after another, the uncooperative feather finally landed on its mark. His video counter showed that the feather landed at exactly 5:41.
When we moved into the new house, there was a kitchen clock that plugged into a wall outlet. One day the hands of the clock stopped at 3:41. The clock was still running. The pendulum was still moving. Only the hands had stopped. Three days later, the clock’s hands began to move again, and it has kept perfect time every since.
On Easter Sunday, two years after Nick passed, we were in New York City for a sitting with Robert Brown. We had arrived at the Hilton Hotel the night before. We decided to take a walk to get a peek at Trump Towers, but we got the wrong directions. We turned a corner and there, embedded in the sidewalk, was a huge brass 41. We looked up, and there was another giant 41 on the face of the building.
One evening we rented "It’s a Wonderful Life." The first time the angel appeared in the movie, it was 9:41.
Joanne’s employee number at her new job ends in 41.
Joanne and I were driving to a show on a warm summer’s evening, and we were talking about Nick. We passed a bank with a giant time and temperature display. When we drove by, it was frozen at 41 degrees.
Chris was walking to a deli restaurant in his neighborhood. He was thinking about how many “41s” he had been getting that day. When he walked into the deli, the guy behind the counter was calling “Number 41!”
St. Jude’s Church had a memorial service for all parishioners who had passed that year. During the service, both Julie’s and Joanne’s cell phones rang at 7:41.
Leah’s cell phone beeped with a message from a friend saying that he was praying for us. The message was sent at 9:41.
Right after the fire, Gabby, Nick’s girlfriend, got a fortune cookie message that read, “You will always be taken care of.”
The weekend after Nick passed, his brother David went out with his buddies and drank too much beer. His kidney backed up, and he was rushed to the hospital. They found a birth defect that no one had known about. Two weeks later David had surgery to repair the problem. When the nurse came out of the operating room to tell us the surgery was over and that David would be fine, it was 4:41 p.m.
The night before his surgery, David was very nervous. He had never even been in a hospital before. He lay awake, unable to sleep. Suddenly there was a huge flash that illuminated the entire room. David looked at his clock. It was 3:41 a.m.
Gabby and Nick’s friend Emily Kunkel were standing in line at a pizza parlor. A little boy and his mother were in front of them. The girls thought that the boy looked just like Nick when he was little. Just then, they heard the boy’s mother say, “You’ll look just like Nicholas someday.”
Emily and Gabby managed to sneak into Nick’s old house while it was still vacant. They looked in a closet and found a store receipt from 1985, the year Nick was born. The receipt said: “41 cents change.”
Nick had several “pet names” for me. One of them was “The Old Sea Captain.” We were leaving a restaurant one day, and the waiter said goodbye to Joanne and, “so long, Captain” to me. I turned and asked him why he had said that. The reply: “well, I don’t really know. It just popped into my head that you looked like a sea captain!”
I got to the radio station one morning and saw that the morning’s Providence Journal had a picture of Nick in The Station nightclub, just minutes before he passed. I called Joanne to warn her. When I hung up, I realized I had called at 9:41.
Joanne visited the cemetery every day. It always seemed that while she was there, wrens would come around and sing to her. On her way to the cemetery that same morning, Joanne had to pass a newspaper vending box full of Journals with Nick’s picture on the front page. As she approached, Joanne saw a wren sitting on the box waiting for her.
A listener to my radio show, who knew nothing about the significance that wrens held for us, decided to send me a picture from her back yard. The picture was of a baby wren peaking out of a birdhouse.
When Nick created "They Walk Among Us," the part he wrote for himself was Cyrus the angel. When Gabby attended Walnut Hill, an acting camp for young people, she met a girl who claimed to have the ability to communicate with angels. The girl told Gabby that, just before coming to camp, she had met an angel named Cyrus.
Nick’s Uncle Vito has “41s” all around him. He was the first of several people who got tattoos to honor Nick. Vito’s tattoo is a huge “41”with a guitar on a beautiful blue background. This extensive artwork took several hours to accomplish. When it was all over, the clock said 5:41.
The year Nick passed, I had a heart attack. When we were in the emergency room, I was lying on a gurney and Joanne was holding my hand. We were alone for a few minutes, and she said, “I can feel Nick here. I can almost see him standing right over there.” Just as she said that, an IV pole hanging just above the spot Joanne pointed to began to sway back and forth. I looked at my watch, it was 5:41.
Nick’s friend Cathy Pettis wanted to organize a fundraiser for the Nicky O’ Foundation. The only week her company could offer her was that of Jan. 28. Jan. 28 is Nick’s birthday.
The year after he passed, we celebrated Nick’s birthday at a restaurant. We stayed there a long time. When we began to leave, we heard a song that has a special meaning to us: Billy Joel’s "I Love You Just the Way You Are" began playing at 8:41.
Two days after the fire, Chris was driving and feeling very low. A fire truck entered the traffic lane in front of him and on the back was the engine’s number, a giant E-41.
Chris is the family archivist. He’s always the one with either the video camera or his digital still camera, taking the pictures. When we got home from Walt Disney World, Chris realized that his digital camera had deleted two pictures he had taken. This random deletion left Chris with 41 pictures from the Disney trip.
One morning, Joanne was making breakfast and thinking that she hadn’t received a “41” in awhile. She opened a cupboard door to look for something. What she saw was a box of microwave popcorn on a higher shelf. The box was open, and the inside flaps were standing up. On the inside end flap was a giant #41.
I did a guest appearance on a local cable show. Near the end of the show we began talking about the signs we were receiving from Nick, including white feathers. At the end of the show, as the credits were rolling, a small white feather slowly drifted down from the lights. The show’s host asked in disbelief, “Is that a feather?” It was, and we have it on tape.
Joanne’s biggest fear was that Nick may have suffered in the fire. She was thinking about this while driving one day. Just then, she saw the license plate of a car coming in the opposite direction. The plate read, “NOPAIN.”
Joe, Nick’s grandfather, was driving down a country road, edged on both sides by long wire fences. There was someone walking up ahead. As Joe approached, he was really taken by how much this young man resembled Nick. The youth was wearing a denim jacket and had long blond hair. He was Nick’s height and build. As he passed this young man, Joe wanted to get a better look. He started to pull over, looked into his rearview mirror, and young man was gone.
While Christmas shopping in a small gift boutique, Nick’s grandmother, Barbara, noticed a collection of charming angel music boxes high on a shelf. One angel caught her attention. It had billowy wings, flowing blond hair, and striking blue eyes. This angel reminded her of Nick. Barbara thought about buying it, then had second thoughts. As she turned to walk away, the beautiful music box began to play, all on its own. The angel went home with Grandma.
Christian de Rezendes had been thinking about producing an independent film telling the story of our “41” experiences. He made the final decision to produce his documentary "41 The Movie" after leaving his house one day to find a dumpster in his driveway with a giant 41 on the side.
These are just 41 examples of the incidents that take place every day. Believe me, I could give you 4,100 more. But if I did, this book would be five inches thick and cost $1,495. Besides, I may want to write a sequel.
To You and To You
First to you. Chances are that after reading this book or at least part of it, you’ve decided that I’m completely out of my tree. You don’t believe or accept what I’ve written here. You may feel sorry for me and believe that I’m just a bereaved father who can’t get over the loss of his son.
I understand your feelings, and I thank you for your concern. But you’re wrong.
If you’ve decided for yourself that your son, daughter, sister, mother, father, husband, lover or wife, are really gone, what do you have? Do you really want to continue to believe that you were supposed to have these people, love them, care for them and cherish the time you have with them, only to be punished with their sudden exit, never to see or hear from them again?
At every funeral I’ve ever attended, I have heard people say, “He (she) will never be forgotten.”
Of course not! And I’ll tell you why. Because these people are not dead. They are heart and soul. They are love and joy. They are laughter and tears. They are yours. And I’ll tell you something else they are: They’re still right here, right now.
I know that you want to believe that, but you’re afraid. You’re afraid that I am wrong. I’m not. You’re afraid to be disappointed. You’re afraid to be made a fool of. You won’t be. This is not a child’s myth, like Santa Claus or the Tooth Fairy. This is real.
Understand this: It has never been my goal to convince you of anything. I couldn’t if I wanted to. I’ve only told you what has happened and continues to happen to our family and friends everyday. The messages, signs and events I’ve told you about are real.
My message is that you too can experience these types of signs and communications. Oh, they may not be with the same frequency and strength Nick has been able to offer. But the signs are there. You just need to hear and see them.
Then next time you’re in a supermarket and you hear a special song that connects you with a loved one who has passed, stop and listen. When you get a check from a waitress and it ends in your loved one’s lucky number, acknowledge it. When you see a license plate that carries the name of someone who has passed, or an expression that reminds you of them, say “hello,” if only to yourself. There’s an old phrase that refers to “hiding in plain sight.” That is where you’ll find the loved one you miss so much.
All you need to do is open your eyes, open your mind and open your heart.
And now for you, I know that you believe what I’ve written is true, and you believe it because it’s happened to you. You’ve had signs, messages and assurances that your loved one is still with you. I know how difficult it is to talk about these events. You want people to believe you, but you fear being looked upon as a nut. Well, I believe you. I am so happy for you, and I want to help you tell others. It’s my goal to turn "41 Signs of Hope" into a series of books that will tell not only our story but your story to thousands of other people just like you and me.
Remember, the more people know, the more they will be able to recognize their own signs and tell their own stories.
