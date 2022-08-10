PAWTUCKET – When Farm Fresh RI moved its wintertime farmers market from Pawtucket to a new space in Providence in 2020, many big-name vendors went with it, and the market that had done so well at the Hope Artiste Village over the years slowly died during COVID, said Lisa Kellogg.
Kellogg says she’s excited to announce that a wintertime farmers market is returning to the same Pawtucket location, with many new vendors at Hope Artiste collaborating to make it happen, and a grand opening set for Sept. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. The market will run through next April at 1005 Main St., and is planned to run every week, including holiday weeks.
Farm Fresh’s Saturday market, located 10 minutes away, continues to be amazing and very busy as its organizers do a “phenomenal” job, said Kellogg, and this isn’t meant to compete with that, which is part of the reason it will be held on Wednesday evenings.
“We still need a farmers market in Pawtucket,” said the city resident.
She said she and business partner Chloe Fasano run Seymour Foods out of Hope Artiste, a company making local food accessible to everyone through farmers markets, mobile farm stands set up in offices and workplaces, in-person shopping at Hope Artiste, statewide home delivery, and broker services to get favorite local products in stores that are convenient to customers.
The business partners announced in May that they were exploring the idea of bringing back the market in Pawtucket. Kellogg said they naturally have a lot of connections with businesses that would participate in a farmers market through their business.
Kellogg said it’s been great to see so much support for the idea coming from Hope Artiste tenants. She said many farmers are looking for more opportunities with wintertime farmers markets. Though an indoor summertime market might seem like the ideal activity for people due to the air conditioning and indoor restrooms, such events traditionally don’t do well for whatever reason, said Kellogg.
Tenants at Hope Artiste typically maintain their own odd hours and have operations that don’t require heavy regular foot traffic, said Kellogg, but all agree that they want to see more life return to the building. The Wednesday market will be the perfect opportunity to tell the public that yes, we’re all here at once and all open at the same time for customers, she said.
There are at least 20 vendors and probably more set to be part of the market, said Kellogg, including Lucky Clover Farm of Scituate with its weekly flower bouquets. PVD Pies is also a personal favorite, and the owner is going to see her business explode in popularity when people try out the Kentucky bourbon pie and other favorites, she said.
There are four total farms planning to participate, and there are also plans to incorporate prepared foods and other fun additions, said Kellogg. Herbalists and crafters will be among the vendors. Eventually, she said, they’d like to add some live entertainment if things go well and the budget allows.
Seymour Foods will also be present, operating both home delivery options and hosting a booth for some smaller vendors with more niche products. One of those vendors is Pawtucket’s Barrett’s Garden, which offers vegan cheese.
For someone standing on the sidewalk and facing the Hope Artiste building from Main Street, the farmers market will be held through the door on the left side of the building, down the long and wide hallway where numerous small businesses operate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.