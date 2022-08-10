PAWTUCKET – When Farm Fresh RI moved its wintertime farmers market from Pawtucket to a new space in Providence in 2020, many big-name vendors went with it, and the market that had done so well at the Hope Artiste Village over the years slowly died during COVID, said Lisa Kellogg.

Kellogg says she’s excited to announce that a wintertime farmers market is returning to the same Pawtucket location, with many new vendors at Hope Artiste collaborating to make it happen, and a grand opening set for Sept. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. The market will run through next April at 1005 Main St., and is planned to run every week, including holiday weeks.

