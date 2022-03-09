PAWTUCKET – The discussion of how interactive display boards would be mounted in classrooms at the new Henry J. Winters Elementary School sparked plenty of confusion at the school facilities subcommittee meeting of Feb. 24, before the committee ultimately decided to not change plans.
At an earlier meeting, school board member Kim Grant asked for representatives of Colliers International and Gilbane Building Company to look into mounting the interactive display boards on the walls of the classrooms rather than the original plan of having them sit on a mobile cart.
During the Feb. 24 meeting, Holly Demers, project manager for Colliers, informed the committee that they looked into the prospect and found out that mounting the boards on the wall would be possible but that they would have to undo the work that was done on the walls due to how and where the interactive display boards would have to be mounted. Demers said some of the work that would have to be undone would include wall supports, electrical boxes and tele-wiring, among other pieces.
Committee members said they thought the mounting of boards was already happening, and were confused about how decisions on the issue went down.
Committee member Gerard Charbonneau said it was his understanding that the discussion on the boards being mounted happened more than a year ago. Supt. Cheryl McWilliams said she believed the discussion on having the boards mounted on the wall or on carts was discussed last summer. Committee member Joanne Bonollo said she remembered Chief of Information and Innovation Hersh Cristino bringing in a board to a meeting and the committee decided that the board would be sturdy enough on a mobile cart.
Charbonneau said he could feel the discussion turning emotional and that he wanted a reasonable discussion on the topic.
“To make these changes we could go backwards with time and money. I have to admit, finding this out deters me from having Gilbane kind of pull all that work out and redo it,” Grant said. “A couple concerns I have is that up until the day this school is built, technology or anything is going to advance or change very quickly. I feel like we can’t make changes every step of the way.”
“When these plans were drawn a year ago, they are just like design plans for a house, you don’t draw up the plans for the house and then halfway through change things without (accounting) for the cost,” Charbonneau said. “That’s kind of the reason why we take so long with the design phase of it.”
Demers said they were unsure how much money it would take to undo and redo the work already completed, or how much money would be lost. She said they could determine the cost and return with the numbers at a later date.
Charbonneau said he did not think it made sense to change the plans when they have an aggressive timeline to stick to.
“Hearing this information and what is brought out right now, I don’t think it is a change that should be made, I think we should stick with the original plan and keep moving forward,” Grant said. “It’s a domino effect. As we proceed and get closer to the end, there are going to be a lot of things that we could change and I just don’t think it’s going to be beneficial and I think we’re going to start a trend that I really don’t think we should do.”
