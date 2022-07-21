LINCOLN— The Rhode Island Brewers Guild is the official brewery association in Rhode Island, existing to support and promote craft breweries from the beaches all the way to the northernmost communities of Burrillville, Woonsocket, and Cumberland.
The R.I. Brewers Guild was established in 2013 with five founding breweries and brewpubs. Today there are 37 participating Rhode Island breweries with at least three more in the process of joining.
The nonprofit organization has numerous avenues for helping breweries flourish and become successful businesses, including the all-important advocating with state legislators.
According to Gary Richardson, executive director of the organization, convincing legislators to change Rhode Island laws in order to benefit breweries, sometimes staying for long evening hours as hearings drag over each bill, has been no easy feat.
“It’s been an uphill battle really since 2013,” said Richardson. “It wasn’t until 2015 that you could even sell beer out of the taproom.”
Prior to 2015, breweries mostly had to go through a three-tier system to sell their product. The tiers consisted of the manufacturer, the wholesaler and the retailer. Breweries had to pay the wholesaler to deliver the beer to the retailers, who also saw some of that profit.
The laws were in place since the years following the repeal of prohibition in 1933. Following that repeal, lawmakers, fearing drunken lawlessness would run rampant across the nation once more, passed strict laws to control the distribution and consumption of alcohol.
Richardson said many of today’s breweries would not be able to keep a high enough profit margin to stay open if restricted to that old three-tier system.
“It’s kind of like you have two partners. You have to give a third of it to the people who deliver it, and a third of it to the people who sell it,” he said. “It cuts into the profit margin quite a bit.”
Thanks in part to the work of the R.I. Brewers Guild, breweries can now sell up to two cases right from the brewery.
The guild has seen some recent successes in their attempts to loosen up alcohol distribution laws, but not everyone is on board with further easing of restrictions.
“We have to find at least one legislator, if not more, who will support us. Right now, we’re fortunate that there’s kind of a rush to get involved because everybody sees all these breweries popping up and making a lot of money,” said Richardson. “At the head, you still have a couple of people to look out for.”
The guild hosts multiple brew fests each year, including ones in Providence and Newport. They are fundraiser events to raise money that will go back to the breweries in one way or another. Tickets are sold to attend the event, where patrons will receive a sampling cup of as many beers as they’d like, as well as a commemorative glass upon exit. T-shirts and other items are also sold at the event.
The guild also hosted a fundraising event where 500-piece puzzles of Rhode Island, with all the breweries labeled, were sold, running last fall and through Christmas. It turned out to be a huge success, said Richardson.
“We made like $9,000, which was like, holy cow,” said Richardson. “Some of our brew fests that we spend a day or two on don’t make that much money.”
The involvement directly with the consumer does not end at brew fests and jigsaw puzzles. The Rhode Island Brewery Passport is an app where people can post about breweries they are currently visiting and their comments a particular brewery. The posts are available for other people using the app to see, like and comment on.
The app also has the address, phone number, beers, and links to the website of each brewery in one spot. People may also use the passport available on the app. This is where visitors can mark their visit to a brewery with the hopes of visiting every brewery in the state.
“Originally the passport was a piece of paper that had all the breweries on it, and now it’s digital,” Richardson said. “You check in and get a virtual stamp. Now you can lose your phone and just log in on another phone and you wouldn’t have lost anything.”
The almost scavenger hunt-like passport has received more than 5,000 downloads, and about half of those are from people living outside Rhode Island, a sign of how brewers have become a significant driver of tourism here beyond the state’s beaches and landmarks.
Richardson said the plan is to continue working with legislators for new, favorable laws for breweries, as well as growing this new and ever-evolving tourist attraction in every corner of the state.
