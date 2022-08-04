BLACKSTONE – The town has been making improvements and repairs to the Blackstone Recycling Center and Chestnut Street Landfill following discussions with the Department of Environmental Protection.

The town met to discuss the recycling center and landfill with representatives of the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and received a list of action items in early July. A letter outlining the review has been posted to the town website. Speaking during a July 19 meeting, Town Administrator Dori Vecchio said DEP was “happy with the things we have done already to date” to make improvements after numerous issues were raised with operations.

