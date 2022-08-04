BLACKSTONE – The town has been making improvements and repairs to the Blackstone Recycling Center and Chestnut Street Landfill following discussions with the Department of Environmental Protection.
The town met to discuss the recycling center and landfill with representatives of the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and received a list of action items in early July. A letter outlining the review has been posted to the town website. Speaking during a July 19 meeting, Town Administrator Dori Vecchio said DEP was “happy with the things we have done already to date” to make improvements after numerous issues were raised with operations.
“The issues that they saw are not a surprise to any of us, I’m sure,” Vecchio told Board of Selectmen members.
The action items required the town to submit a litter management plan to MassDEP describing procedures to prevent litter generation. That was completed prior to July 19.
The town is also required to submit a report detailing the number and location of all paper bales currently stored outdoors at the recycling center. This must also include a schedule for the removal and proper recycling/disposal of the paper bales, including the name of the hauler and final solid waste facility accepting the paper bales.
Vecchio and board members acknowledged the paper bales were “maybe the biggest issue” to deal with. There are roughly 160 paper bales stored at the center. Weighing about 2,000 pounds each, Board of Selectmen Chairperson Ryan Chamberland estimated the removal could cost more than $100,000. Vecchio said she had a lead for a company that accepted bales for disposal, and an official plan for the removal process is due to the DEP by Aug. 11. Because of the cost, board members said they may need to approve a bid for this work through a special town meeting this fall.
Another requirement by the DEP is that the board must attend Conservation Commission meetings to receive authorizations. Previously, Vecchio said, they had received authorization via verbal or emailed communication.
Blackstone scheduled a third-party inspection of the Chestnut Street Landfill on July 17. Vecchio said the town, weeks ago, had discovered people were riding dirt bikes on top of the landfill and damaged the cap. She said they are working with public safety officials to determine if they can block dirt bike or ATV access to the hill.
Also in compliance with the DEP requests, an environmental monitoring report of groundwater and surface water was completed in early July, and the town was required to send a target sampling date for another round of environmental monitoring by the end of the month.
