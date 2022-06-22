PAWTUCKET — A new dog grooming parlor has opened for business on Taft Street in Pawtucket.
Owner Benjamin Broadley and his mother Melodye Broadley officially opened SAGS dog grooming salon with a ceremony on June 11, Benjamin’s 22nd birthday.
Located at 255 Taft St., it is open Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Monday and Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. To make an appointment, call 401-474-5881 or visit https://sagsgroomingsalon.business.site/.
After attending Animal Behavior College, a pet grooming school based in California, where he graduated with honors, Benjamin worked in grooming salons for about a year. Melodye said their family has owned dogs for Benjamin’s entire life, and the business’s full title, Sadie Ann Grooming Salon, is named after one of their beloved dog companions.
“In the middle of the pandemic we got a Yorkie, Sadie Ann, who we thought was stubborn because she was not answering her name, but it turns out Sadie Ann is deaf,” Melodye said.
Benjamin found his love for dog grooming after fighting illness that impacted his original career path. He had attended the air conditioning school at MTTI in Seekonk, but his mother said he fell ill around the start of the pandemic, and a misdiagnosis and then a burst appendix impacted his health and ability to work.
Knowing he needed time to recover and couldn’t do any heavy lifting for a while, he looked for a new path to reinvent himself.
Mayor Donald Grebien attended the June 11 ribbon-cutting on Taft Street, and Rev. Paul Demaris, Benjamin’s godfather, blessed all dogs present during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.