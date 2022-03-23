NORTH PROVIDENCE – Bids were opened last week from companies looking to build the new Tri-Community Animal Shelter on Smithfield Road, and the results, said officials, weren’t pretty.
“It’s scary,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi after the lowest of four bids came in at nearly $2.7 million and the highest at nearly $3.2 million.
Prior to bids being opened on the morning of March 10, the mayor had estimated costs to be in the range of $1.5 million to $1.6 million for the proposed 6,000-square-foot animal shelter to be shared by North Providence with neighboring communities Johnston and Smithfield. He had stated last August that he expected the costs, based on analysis, to be about $1.1 million.
Lombardi said the next step now is to sit at the table with the bidders and see if some trimming can happen. He said he also plans to meet with Smithfield and Johnston officials again and discuss how their contribution might have to go to $600,000 apiece from the previously agreed upon $350,000.
Still, said Lombardi, even at $600,000 on a 20-year deal, the monthly bill wouldn’t be all that high. Other than the up-front costs, each town would only contribute toward monthly costs such as utilities.
“I think when I show them on paper that they’re getting a brand new shelter of that magnitude, they’ll say, where do I sign,” he said. “Who the heck thought they would come in at $2.7 million?”
Asked for examples of items that came in high on the bids, Lombardi said that “just the hardware for the doors came in astronomical.” He said officials agreed that there seemed to be some inconsistencies in the bids that should be worked through to lessen costs.
“It was shocking, to be honest,” he said of the bids, adding that architects hired by the town were also shocked. “This is crazy.”
Whether the high bids are due to the impacts of the pandemic or something else, said Lombardi, the town will have to work through this situation if it wants to build a new shelter.
“It’s got to get done,” he said. “It will get done after we scrutinize the costs.”
Purchasing Agent Al Costa provided totals for each of the bids that came in last week:
• Coletta Contracting – $3,159,600
• Martone Service Company – $2,975,490
• Tower Construction – $2,797,000
• Ahlborg Construction – $2,695,000
Costa said he expects interviews to take place this Thursday, March 24, and the Purchasing Board will meet on March 30 at 10 a.m., to hopefully choose a bidder.
