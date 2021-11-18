Members of Buy Local Blackstone Valley, a coalition of locally owned independent businesses, citizens and community organizations, are hoping for increased business this holiday season, they say.
Thomas Tatro, a member of Buy Local Blackstone Valley and the owner of A Special Place, said he believes there is more appreciation for independent businesses since the start of the pandemic after seeing how difficult it was for many to stay afloat.
“I would like to think there’s a new and improved appreciation for small businesses after getting through the brunt of the pandemic,” Tatro said. “I think people appreciate the attention to detail and caring customer service they now, and should have always had, when shopping locally.”
A Special Place, a card and gift shop located in Woonsocket, is run almost entirely by the Tatro family, with occasional help from others. They said that they pride their establishment on customer service, providing customers with whatever they need whenever they need it.
“We answer the phone literally 24/7,” Tatro said. “If someone needs a small greeting card or a last-minute gift, we make ourselves available by meeting a customer at the store or bringing what they need to them, any time during the day or night.”
While they do not have the amount of customers they once had, Tatro stated that they cater to those who regularly come to them, assisting them in any way possible.
“If we don’t have exactly what you want, we can generally get it made within 24 to 48 hours,” Tatro said. “My philosophy is that if someone comes to the store or calls the store, I want them to leave with a purchase or at least a smile.”
He said that overall, the greeting card business has declined greatly, especially with the pandemic. In addition to the pandemic, the internet has also made the greeting card business decline. Tatro said that they are operating on 25 percent of their original market because 75 percent of the people who used to send cards do not anymore.
“As far as anyone owning a local business, especially any retail or brick and mortar location, not only are we a dying breed, but we are suffering greatly by the power of the internet and online buying,” Tatro said.
For their supply chain, Tatro said that they have not seen too many difficulties in getting what they need.
“We deal with local vendors so if you want a metal, a scapular, an angel figurine, whatever you may be looking for, we buy all that locally so within an hour I can drive to my five main vendors,” Tatro said.
Tatro said that the joy from his business is not always in the profit, but rather in the service they provide to people. “We don’t have a lot of customers but the ones that we do have are good customers, they are appreciative,” Tatro said.
Owners of Pepin Lumber Yard and Country Gift Store, another store located in Woonsocket that is part of the Buy Local Blackstone Valley, say they noticed many of the same aspects of shopping locally as Tatro.
Denise Levreault and her five siblings run their store, Pepin Lumber, almost entirely themselves, having only two outside employees. They have found that there have also been fewer shortages with their supply chain than they have heard from larger companies or grocery stores.
According to Levreault, there are many perks of shopping locally, including lower prices, faster shopping, personal touches, and good customer service.
“We care about our customers more than just a regular employee at a big box store,” Levreault said. “When buying locally, the owners care about their job because it’s not just a job for us, it’s our life.”
Levreault said that she and her siblings recognize that there is not enough time in the day for everyone. To help combat that, they try to make the shopping experience as fast as possible by helping their customers get what they need with their personal assistance.
“You can walk in here, we can get you what you need, and you can go on with your day,” Levreault said. “There’s not enough time in the day, and you can get in and out very fast, so you don’t spend an hour walking around the aisles trying to find what you need.”
Another aspect many people find surprising, Levreault said, are the lower prices. Because the employees have more knowledge on their products from it being a more intimate experience, they are able to lead people to what they want and need, rather than customers buying something they do not need because they can’t find anyone to ask.
“An independent store will help you save money more than a big box store. They will guide you in a direction you want to go to, but will give you more options than a big box store,” Levreault said. “This store has unique things (and) because we have knowledge and ideas, if someone comes in and says they need something, the workers at Peppin Lumbar can guide them to something they actually need.”
Levreault said that she has seen customers wanting better customer service, more personal touches, and lower prices, which she believes small businesses can offer.
