CUMBERLAND – Juliana’s Italian Bakery has not only maintained its existing store in Cumberland during the pandemic, but opened a new one in North Providence.
Challenges have consistently needed answers, including recently when owner Lee Hall decided to make all orders prepaid due to so many unpaid orders not being picked up. Juliana’s was averaging $200 per week in unpaid orders.
Hall has gotten creative when it comes to staffing his two bakeries amid the ongoing labor shortage.
“We have resorted to bribery,” he recently posted. “We will pay you up to $1,000 to refer our next great team member. Juliana’s Italian Bakery is looking to fill some key positions and need your help.”
Referrals of experienced bakers for a 2 a.m. start time were coming with a promise of $1,000 cash, while a referral of someone without experience comes with a reward of $500. Referrals on a 7 a.m. baker came with cash offers of $500 for an experienced baker, $250 for someone without experience, and manager referrals also came with offers of $250.
Hall said there have been a few referrals so far, but none have panned out. Some have made a referral and wanted their money right away, he said, but the deal is that half gets paid out after the employee is there for three months and the other half after six months.
“We’re just trying to get people in the door,” he said. “Nobody wants to work.”
And if they do want to work, he said, they want it to be extremely limited, such as 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and no weekends, and then they want to know why they don’t have hours.
“I’m not closing my doors at 2 p.m. because you want to go home,” he said. “They want 20 hours of work for 50 hours of pay.”
Hall said he thinks many people got a taste of easy money and lost their ambition. So-called experts are telling them that they’re not getting the money they deserve at $20 per hour aren’t helping, he said, as it doesn’t account for all of the other costs the business owner is covering.
“People think they should be getting at least half the money that they generate,” he said. “That’s not how this works.”
Hall, who told The Breeze none of his employees make less than $15 per hour, said he lost three people to Amazon and they’ve all since left Amazon. He said he simply can’t compete with $23 per hour, full medical benefits right away, and tuition reimbursement.
What he came to realize, said Hall, is that Amazon isn’t worried about retaining employees, they’re perfectly content shutting down businesses by stripping them of their help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.