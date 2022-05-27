Lincoln, RI (02865)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.