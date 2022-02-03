WOONSOCKET – In a time where young people increasingly find themselves tucked behind screens, Riverzedge Arts in Woonsocket offers high school students the opportunity to learn while expressing themselves creatively – and to get paid for it, too.
Their studio space, converted from a historic Woonsocket school building on Second Avenue, teems with a work-in-progress energy and enthusiasm. The organization began in 2002 with a mission to keep students engaged with their passions and connected with their community. The goal is to teach principles and skills of art and design, as well as professionalism and entrepreneurship.
On the wall to the left of the main entrance, samples of shirts, tote bags, hats, and other screen-printed materials are proudly displayed. Most, if not all, are Ocean State themed, on sale and available for purchase.
“I call it ‘state-triotic,’” Geo Darrow, communications and development assistant, told The Valley Breeze.
Not only did the students design the materials, they were manufactured by hand in the Riverzedge Print Studio, one of four options available for students to rank in preference when they apply.
Other available studios are Visual Media, Graphic Design, and Public Art, each working with their own creative mediums toward chosen goals. There is also a fruitful community garden on the property to help teach sustainability practices, which is open for use to the surrounding neighborhood.
When The Breeze visited, students in the Visual Media and Graphic Design studios were partnering to film a promotional video for Riverzedge that they wrote, produced, directed, and starred in themselves.
The Public Art studio was set up for a commissioned project for Keller, a construction company based in Cumberland where staff wanted to brighten their office space. They supplied photos for the students, who then divided the colors into a “paint-by-number” format, mapped the color guide onto an enlarged canvas, and were in the process of painting. When Darrow popped in, however, everyone was gone.
Back outside in the hallway, a voice came from the stairs below.
“Oh, we were down in the wood shop working on some outdoor furniture,” Brad Fesmire, artistic director said as he came up the steps. “I would shake your hand, but it’s covered in wood glue.”
Fesmire is a multi-medium artist who’s been at Riverzedge since 2005, with a brief intermission. He found that he missed his passion working with students and the arts, and returned right before the pandemic broke out.
“We’re trying to take the lens of art and design and better the community,” Fesmire said.
Weedney Exavier joined the Print Studio last summer after Fesmire made a presentation at Woonsocket High School. She didn’t know anything about the printing process until she saw the studio, and was immediately interested.
“It was so cool, I was so excited,” said Exavier, who was placed into Print Studio after ranking it her first choice.
“Everyone in here, we really like each other. There’s no tension. We enjoy each other’s company. We’re like a family because we’ve known each other for so long,” she told The Breeze.
Since the pandemic began, they have started a free grocery store out of their inventory room, including goods that the participants or their families may need. Darrow said that they would like to see it grow to a larger scale in the future.
Riverzedge is also working to get counselors and mental health professionals for participants.
“Not a lot of them get access, so we’d like to provide that for them,” said Darrow. “We’re really trying to identify what we can do to help and then meet those needs.”
Executive Director Kristin Williams said students who may have a tough time in school often perform well in a hands-on learning environment. If a student does begin to struggle academically, Riverzedge will provide tutoring and support to get that student where they need to be.
“I think the applied approach is helpful,” said Williams. “What’s the reason for doing it? Why is it helpful? We always answer the ‘Why?’ questions.”
Riverzedge also offers expanded learning opportunities, or ELOs. They work to place participants with organizations that may offer academic credit to students seeking experiences outside of the classroom. They mostly count toward elective credits at the moment, but Riverzedge staffers are hopeful they’ll eventually be creditable toward traditional graduation requirements, such as math or science.
In addition to professional preparation and training, youth participants at Riverzedge are paid an “age-appropriate wage.” This allows students from all backgrounds to participate without sacrificing a part-time job, recognizing that many low-income students become financial contributors to their family before they’re out of high school.
“We do want to be able to keep it where it doesn’t have to be a privileged thing,” said Williams.
She also impressed the value of investing in the arts in this local format.
“Money goes right back into the community through us,” she said, as money is kept with local businesses.
On Jan. 28, Riverzedge received a $50,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, awarded through the National Endowment for the Arts. They were one of six recipients from Rhode Island, and the only organization outside of Providence.
“Teaching these skills, they’re transferable,” Having confidence in your ability, your body, your voice. People can and still learn without following a curriculum.”
Although there is currently a waitlist, interested youth between 13 and 18 may reach out to Riverzedge Arts directly to inquire about the application and interview process.
