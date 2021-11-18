One could make the argument that nowhere are holiday bazaars more popular than in Rhode Island, where the shoppers are often as early as they are savvy.
Expert bazaar-goers are always trying to take advantage of a good deal, sometimes pushing it so far that the rules for next year have to be changed.
Jim Grande, chairman of the Mary, Mother of Mankind Catholic Church Snowflake Christmas Bazaar, says typical crowds for the two-day event the first weekend of November are full of repeat customers, with a huge percentage of attendees coming for the bazaar’s large jewelry selection. The jewelry is always the main source of income for the bazaar, he said.
Grande said organizers have had to switch things up a number of times over the years, including most recently a couple of years ago when they changed from selling bazaar baskets outright to a raffle system. What would happen, he said, is that people would hold out and wait for the basket to be discounted at the end of the day, so baskets that started out with price tags of $25 or $20 were selling for $5 or $7.
Once they switched to a raffle, he said, they tripled the money taken in.
The same people who would wait for the discounted baskets are also big on bargaining and bartering, which is totally fine, says Grande.
“The crowd and clientele are pretty savvy,” he said.
Prices at bazaars, which are different from craft fairs in that they’re not vendor-based and are run purely as fundraisers for churches and nonprofits, are “suggested but not set,” said Grande.
The Mary, Mother of Mankind Snowflake Christmas Bazaar is the church’s largest fundraiser of the year, bringing in between $17,000 and $20,000, said Grande. Proceeds have gone to many different projects and initiatives, including upgrading the church hall with a drop ceiling, new lights and painting. Church youth groups and other causes also receive some of the proceeds.
Elaine Milkaitis is great at landing jewelry to be sold through a couple of contacts, said Grande, with a lot of costume jewelry and high-end items, but no gold or diamonds. Generous people also donate items from their own collections, he said, as jewelry overtakes the entire center of the hall.
Attendance trends are often dependent on the weather, as if it’s a nice day, 50 people will be waiting outside the doors at 9 a.m. on Saturday, “waiting to get the good stuff before it runs out,” said Grande.
He said the church tried something new this year, adding a “street market” with “all different types of” donated items along the side of the hall. Removed were traditional baked goods due to COVID precautions, and indoor seating was also eliminated to improve flow of customers.
The Valley Breeze asked readers for their best unwritten rules and other tips newcomers should know about holiday bazaars. Here’s some of what they had to say:
• “Please do not tell people (who) spent time creating unique items that you can get the same thing at Amazon, but cheaper.” – Cristina Riendeau
• “Bring address labels for raffle tickets, so you aren’t writing all those tickets out.” – Janice Cabana
• “Make sure the label has your phone number on it. We print our own with name and phone number only.” – Kathie Murphy
• “Enjoy the homemade meals from the kitchen.” – Nancy O’Halloran
• “Keep in mind you are most likely supporting a nonprofit organization/church, and that you just may be helping keep their doors open. So don’t try to nickel and dime them. Also, the folks running it are volunteers and are doing the best that they know how to do. They are not retail or food service professionals, so be gentle.” – Sally Watson
• “Bring lots of cash. Really try and bargain shop.” – Daw Kelsey
• “Bring cash, not cards.” – KV Virtue
• “Be sure to take chances on the basket. It just adds fun to the event.” – Dawn Goff
