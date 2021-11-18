Over my lifetime, I’ve given more than my share of bad gifts. I’ve also, on occasion, totally muffed proper etiquette around Christmastime.
As a preteen, I was really trying to maximize my holiday profits, so I went to my mom looking for some ideas. She suggested making healthy granola bars and putting them in Christmas tins to give relatives on Christmas Eve. Wow, what a disaster. I tested one, and to this day it remains one of the top five worst things I’ve ever eaten. Making matters worse, I didn’t toss them in the trash, but decided to carry on with the ill-conceived plan. At least my aunts didn’t try one on the spot.
Fast-forward a few years when I was dating this girl in college and for some reason thought it would be a good idea to take her home to visit my family. Further compounding the disaster, this non-musician decided to record a self-written song for her in advance and let her listen to it on the car cassette player before she opened her other presents. She couldn’t hide her displeasure at the song or any of the other presents, including the ceramic frog with the caption, “you have to kiss a lot of frogs before you finally find your prince.”
And then there was that time after I’d married a much more compatible human that I decided to fumble Christmas in a new and creative way. My wife told me that she really wanted these pointy-toed boots, but she had a list of features that seemed impossible to find. I spent most of a day looking from store to store until I finally found exactly what I thought she was looking for. Trouble is, the last pair in stock was size 11. She’s a size 7. The store employee told me it was possible that they could get another shipment after Christmas and my wife could then exchange them for a smaller size. I made the fateful decision to go home with the size 11s, and the post-Christmas shipment never came in.
To help you avoid some common mistakes on gift-giving, here are some of my best tips, compiled with the help of the internet and my own life experience:
• Get something they want. The best gift is cash, because ultimately, people want what they want, not what you think they want. It might not be seen as thoughtful, but it continues to be voted the most popular gift.
• If a wrapped gift or cash aren’t in the cards, buy a gift card to a local business near them (one they’d love). You’ll not only give the impression that you’re way more thoughtful than if you bought one from a big national company, but you’ll be supporting a local business in the process.
• Generally don’t give a gift to a coworker or friend in front of others unless it’s a gathering where it’s expected. The same goes for posting about gifts on social media. This is supposed to be the season of goodwill, not the time to let people know what they’re missing out on.
• Be gracious if you don’t have a gift to give in return. There’s no need to make a big deal of it and ruin the moment. If you feel the need, mail a gift later.
• Don’t worry about matching the price of a gift given to you. If you’re truly being thoughtful in getting them something they want and is meaningful to them, it shouldn’t matter what they spent.
• Send a thank-you note. Fewer people seem to be doing it these days, so taking the time to write one out will impress the giver and strengthen your relationship.
• Who do you buy gifts for? As a general rule, you probably want to get something for the people you’ll be spending Christmas with. If you have family living at a distance, come up with a plan in advance for how you’ll do presents, if at all.
• Always include a gift receipt. Take the guesswork out and just do it. The only look worse than the “I’m smiling but you can totally tell that I’m pretending to like this” face is the “I’m smiling but you can totally tell that I’m pretending to like this and I think I might have to keep it” face.
• Generally avoid making homemade gifts unless you have a can’t-miss item or really have the skills to know what you’re doing. You might send the message that you’re being thoughtful, but you’re far more likely to tell the recipient that you’re cheap.
