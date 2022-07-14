PAWTUCKET – It’s been a year since Foolproof Brewing Company opened the doors of its expanded taproom to the public, inviting patrons into their renovated space on Grotto Avenue to enjoy a cold beer with friends.
There have been a lot of changes at Pawtucket’s original brewery over the last year. In May 2021, Rich Visco purchased the brewery from its founding owner Nick Garrison, with the goal of opening a tasting room in Pawtucket.
The new owners, who belong to the Brewery Collective, launched renovations at 241 Grotto Ave. off Mineral Spring Avenue. Foolproof’s brewing operation can now be seen from the taproom, where they’ve been serving a steady stream of patrons since reweopening the bar area last year.
They aimed to create a tight-knit atmosphere, where visitors can watch the brewing process as it unfolds. Taproom staffer Cynthia Ryfa-Delazerda said they welcome all at Foolproof — even people’s K-9 companions.
As of last month, Foolproof is being distributed in Rhode Island by Mission Beverage, a company started by Kyle Michaud and Nate Costa.
The two bonded over their love for craft beer during a fire department fundraiser, launching Mission Beverage and moving their first case in February.
By signing with Mission, Foolproof entered the Brewery Collective, which includes Shebeen Brewing Company. Shebeen moved production to R.I. in February.
“We’re focused on distributing in Rhode Island right now and bringing in brands that aren’t in Rhode Island yet,” said Michaud.
Despite the changes, Foolproof is still serving up the same beloved beers, with lots of new brews in the mix.
“We have a lot of options. It’s not just IPAs 24/7, which is what you’re starting to see now,” Ryfa-Delazerda said.
Now on draft, are classics such the Foolproof Ocean State Lager, brewed in homage to the state of Rhode Island; the Foolproof Allergy Sandwich, a robust porter with peanut butter and strawberry jam flavors; and the Foolproof Backyahd, described as “the ultimate suburban brew” pairing perfectly with spicy foods coming straight off the grill.
Many of their brews celebrate Rhode Island treasures such as the Foolproof Jazz, intended to bring drinkers on a journey through the palate to the lawn at the Newport Jazz Festival. One might also try the Pawtucket Patriot, a “soft, juicy and pillowy” New England IPA.
Ryfa-Delazerda said veteran craft beer drinkers love the pilot system at Foolproof, which gives taproom staff the opportunity to create small, test batches of beer.
“It gives us the chance to make something funky,” she said. “I think offering limited edition pilots pulls people in. Sometimes the brews sound really weird – but they work.”
Her personal favorite, which she described as a sort of “anti-Valentine’s Day beer,” is a chocolate-covered strawberry sour.
“I adore that one,” she said.
Not sure what to choose? Foolproof offers $12 flights, giving patrons the chance to try a quartet of 4-ounce beers.
The Pawtucket brewery at 241 Grotto Ave. is closed on Monday, but they offer cans to-go from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday is game night, followed by mug club pizza night on Wednesdays, trivia on Thursdays, and $4 Friday specials.
Members of the mug club earn 10 percent off on takeout, beer and merchandise, and early access to tickets for special events such as comedy nights and Oktoberfest at Foolproof.
