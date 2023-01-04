New proposal?
This multi-building parcel on Mineral Spring Avenue at Douglas Avenue, between Stephen Olney Elementary School and Lowe’s Home Improvement, was planned to be redeveloped into a modernized replacement gas station, but that plan may now be changing.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite winning multiple approvals for a new gas station, food market and tailor shop at the busy intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement, there is now chatter that a developer could be putting a new project and another use forward soon.

Mayor Charles Lombardi wasn’t saying much, other than to confirm that the replacement gas station and tailor shop may not actually be developed.

