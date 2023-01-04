This multi-building parcel on Mineral Spring Avenue at Douglas Avenue, between Stephen Olney Elementary School and Lowe’s Home Improvement, was planned to be redeveloped into a modernized replacement gas station, but that plan may now be changing.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite winning multiple approvals for a new gas station, food market and tailor shop at the busy intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement, there is now chatter that a developer could be putting a new project and another use forward soon.
Mayor Charles Lombardi wasn’t saying much, other than to confirm that the replacement gas station and tailor shop may not actually be developed.
“Rumor has it that there may be a reshaped proposal forthcoming,” he said of the plan from applicant Thomas Bialek, who previously received planning and zoning approvals for the gas station.
The project as it’s been laid out has won some praise for how it will clean up a messy corner of the intersection, pushing what’s left of the existing gas station backward and removing a grouping of older buildings behind it. Those boarded-up buildings are set to be demolished as part of a redevelopment of the former Gulf station here, and an existing tailor shop in one of the buildings was to be incorporated into the new building.
Some might remember a fire in the tailor shop building, back in October of 2017.
It is unclear whether development of another nearby gas station, adding to several others already on Mineral Spring Avenue, is contributing to the potential change in direction. A new Neon Marketplace gas and charging station is under construction at the former Fire restaurant property at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave., seven-tenths of a mile away from the Gulf station at 1700 Mineral Spring Ave.
Between those two properties is the BP station run by the Tannous family, which has been vocal in its opposition to adding more gas stations.
Last February, Jean Tannous urged a vote against allowing the Neon station, citing a “super concentration of existing gas stations” in the 5.8-square-mile town.
Planning Board Chairperson Wendy Regan said at the time that every applicant has the right to build based on an allowed use within the guidelines of zoning and the comprehensive plan, and the board can’t declare how many of one type of business, whether they be gas stations, pizza places, coffee shops or dry cleaners, is too many.
Little-used Wythe Avenue, a poorly designed small road running between the intersection and Barrett Avenue, with the abandoned buildings on one side and the old Gulf station on the other, would be eliminated as part of the development at Douglas Avenue and Mineral Spring Avenue.
