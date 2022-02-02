NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Ave., announces the following programs.
• A craft class will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Create your own handcrafted bar of soap containing skin-nourishing ingredients and essential oils. Supplies are included. There is no fee. Space is limited. Register by calling the Mancini Center at 401-231-0742.
• The center is now offering two Tai Chi classes on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Wednesday, Feb. 2; Tuesday, Feb. 8; and Thursday, Feb. 10; from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary.
See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.