Book donation

in photo above, at the library for David Tikoian’s book donation last week are, from left, North Providence Library Director Stefanie Blankenship, Youth Services Coordinator Jenny Durant, author Paul Borrelli, and david Tikoian.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Incoming District 22 Sen. David Tikoian has donated copies of his friend Paul Borrelli’s new children’s book, “The Travels of Edith & Eddie, Santa’s Adventurous Elves,” to the North Providence Union Free Library.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Tikoian said he attended the Snowflake Bazaar at Old County Road School in Smithfield to support the students, teachers, administrators and parents with the annual fundraising initiative.

