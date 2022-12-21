in photo above, at the library for David Tikoian’s book donation last week are, from left, North Providence Library Director Stefanie Blankenship, Youth Services Coordinator Jenny Durant, author PaulBorrelli, and david Tikoian.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Incoming District 22 Sen. David Tikoian has donated copies of his friend Paul Borrelli’s new children’s book, “The Travels of Edith & Eddie, Santa’s Adventurous Elves,” to the North Providence Union Free Library.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Tikoian said he attended the Snowflake Bazaar at Old County Road School in Smithfield to support the students, teachers, administrators and parents with the annual fundraising initiative.
While at the bazaar, he noticed his old friend, Borrelli, seated at one of the vendor booths, who told him about his new book as he signed copies of it. The book was intended to teach children about geography, Smithfield resident Borrelli told him.
“I immediately thought, ‘wouldn’t it be amazing if our local library had a children’s book, authored by a local resident available to parents and children in the community,’” he said. “Given the subject matter of the book and the spirit of the Christmas holiday season, this opportunity couldn’t have been more perfectly aligned. It just seemed meant to be.”
Tikoian purchased several books with the desire of donating them to libraries in District 22, such as North Providence, Greenville and East Smithfield libraries, as well as to local elementary schools, in keeping with his mission to support residents, businesses, and positive messages within the district.
In addition to weaving geography into the theme, the book also sends a powerful message to children that they too could also become an author one day, said Tikoian.
“From my perspective, to have a local resident, one of our own, so to say, author a book children in our community can enjoy and learn from is simply amazing, and I’m honored to play a small part in making that resource available in our public libraries,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.