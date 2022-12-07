Hotel in NP?
Buy Now

An outline shows the current property on and around 1967 Mineral Spring Ave. that’s owned by North Providence. The town would likely need to acquire the additional properties on the block for development of a hotel.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Shane Piche, the Planning Board member and local developer who was the lone no vote on the board against a plan to build a self-storage facility at the former public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue, says he’s come up with a much better plan for the property.

What is the one key business North Providence doesn’t have that it could really use, asks Shane Piche. A hotel, he says, and he’s approached the would-be developers of the property with that idea, which they seem very open to.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.