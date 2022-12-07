An outline shows the current property on and around 1967 Mineral Spring Ave. that’s owned by North Providence. The town would likely need to acquire the additional properties on the block for development of a hotel.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Shane Piche, the Planning Board member and local developer who was the lone no vote on the board against a plan to build a self-storage facility at the former public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue, says he’s come up with a much better plan for the property.
What is the one key business North Providence doesn’t have that it could really use, asks Shane Piche. A hotel, he says, and he’s approached the would-be developers of the property with that idea, which they seem very open to.
North Providence needs visionary thinking, especially for Mineral Spring Avenue and one of its last major parcels open for redevelopment, said Piche, and a hotel would generate a significant boost to the local economy, bringing not only lucrative hotel taxes but creating a destination for people who want to stay in Rhode Island and frequent local business while they’re here.
It would also create a steady stream of people in town, whether here for an event or visiting family and not wanting to intrude too much, to support the other area North Providence is lacking in, said Piche, and that’s in diversity of retail offerings.
Imagine the potential for large-scale events at the Meehan Overlook event center at Notte Park if the town had a hotel nearby, he said. The town historically had two hotels in Centredale, said Piche, owner of Centredale Revival Co. restaurant and several other properties on Smith Street.
He said he’s mentioned the idea to other town officials and everyone seems on board with it. He said he doesn’t see a big issue with acquiring the needed square footage, saying the Enterprise Rent-A-Car center next door could potentially be incorporated into the back of the hotel property, creating a better customer base, and Cumberland Farms isn’t likely to stay long-term in what is an outdated store next to that.
Such a development would likely need not only the main safety complex property, where a plan for a three-story self-storage facility and two commercial buildings has been shelved for now as officials commence new negotiations on a potential sale of a portion of the property, as well as the abutting properties on the block, some of which are owned by the town, said Piche.
This property is right on the edge of the town’s commercial village area, said Piche, and provides an opportunity to add to what’s already happening in the area with attractive projects created by himself and the owners of the Tumblesalts Café.
Tumblesalts owner Brad Aubin told The Breeze this week that he’d mentioned the idea of a hotel to Piche, saying everyone currently goes to stay at one of several hotels in Smithfield and Lincoln and hotel guests are going out to eat in those areas. North Providence needs to “think beyond the storage box” idea or “another coffee place,” he said.
“How many coffees can you drink?” he said. “Or another tattoo parlor. They’ve got to elevate.”
Mayor Charles Lombardi has commenced renegotiations with the company he previously signed a purchase and sale agreement with on the property, Douglas Construction, after saying that the town could end up deciding to sell just the commercial land on the Mineral Spring Avenue side of the property to the company while leaving the rest vacant for now.
Asked about the hotel idea this week, Lombardi said he’s sure it will come up as part of ongoing discussions with Douglas Construction representatives. Purchasing additional properties, including the rental center, Cumberland Farms, a drapery shop, and the last home on the block would come at a considerable cost, he said, “but let’s see where it goes” on numbers.
“This is one of those sound-good, feel-good ideas, but we’ve got to make sure it’s a good idea,” said the mayor.
