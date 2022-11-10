Eagle Scout Evan Turgeon

Evan Turgeon paints the cabinets at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry two years ago as part of his Eagle Scout project.

CUMBERLAND – After Evan Turgeon came into the world three weeks early on April 2, 2002, say his parents, he never crawled, but started running at 9 months old, the first sign that when he puts his mind to something, he will accomplish it.

Turgeon, a La Salle Academy graduate now taking classes in criminology and playing rugby as a junior at Stonehill College, said he’d known about the work of the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry on Angell Road, and when his parents, longtime town residents Emily and Dan, suggested doing his Eagle Scout project to help that organization back in 2020, he jumped at the idea.

