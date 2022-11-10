CUMBERLAND – After Evan Turgeon came into the world three weeks early on April 2, 2002, say his parents, he never crawled, but started running at 9 months old, the first sign that when he puts his mind to something, he will accomplish it.
Turgeon, a La Salle Academy graduate now taking classes in criminology and playing rugby as a junior at Stonehill College, said he’d known about the work of the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry on Angell Road, and when his parents, longtime town residents Emily and Dan, suggested doing his Eagle Scout project to help that organization back in 2020, he jumped at the idea.
Turgeon, now 20, who finally participated in his delayed Eagle Scout ceremony on Oct. 30 at Camp Ker-Anna in Cumberland, a place that he says is his favorite in the world, said he’s proud of what he was able to accomplish, saying he was immediately able to see the project’s impact when, about a week after he completed storage shelving to get items at the food pantry off the ground, the facility experienced flooding and the majority of items were saved.
Turgeon, of Boy Scout Troop 2 under Scoutmaster Don Fournier, said he wanted to make sure he completed a project that would be a big benefit to the food pantry, so he decided to first volunteer there to learn more about what might be needed.
Working with Chuck Marcotte of the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, he identified the side storage room to make improvements to, including new kitchen cabinets, countertop and storage racks, creating a GoFundMe page to raise $1,500 and asking around at various stores for donations and discounts as he made plans to get items off the ground and to safer spots.
Lowe’s of North Attleboro donated various items and deeply discounted others, and Village Paint of North Smithfield provided the paint at no cost. Home Depot also gave him a 30 percent discount on countertops. In addition to repainting upper cabinets, he and fellow scouts also installed new industrial shelving units and a nook for cleaning materials.
Turgeon also completed a pair of food drives with scouts to collect items for the food pantry after planning one to do through Stop & Shop that was canceled due to COVID.
Turgeon’s parents said they’re proud of what he’s accomplished, including winning the Citizenship Award at McCourt Middle School as an 8th-grader, and later the St. John the Baptist de La Salle Award at La Salle Academy, and a sophomore leadership award at Stonehill.
The feedback from volunteers at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is that they use the new and improved storage room every day, said Turgeon. He said he was so happy to be able to help this particular organization, especially as he’s seen demand for food rise so much and volunteers continue meet the growing needs.
He organized fellow scouts to complete various tasks, including reinforcing cabinets with extra wood and having younger members do more of the painting. His dad took care of cutting the countertop.
