MACS at Hope Artiste
Kim McMahon, of MACS Boutique Cork Jewelry & Accessories, shows off her new space at the Hope Artiste Village in Pawtucket.

PAWTUCKET – Kim McMahon’s MACS Boutique Cork Jewelry & Accessories at Hope Artiste Village is a labor of love, she says, and it's also New England’s first all-vegan (no leather used) cork jewelry and accessory store.

A grand opening for the shop, located in Suite 2221 at 1005 Main St., in a cozy space sandwiched between other arts-based businesses, is set for Aug. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m.

