PAWTUCKET – Kim McMahon’s MACS Boutique Cork Jewelry & Accessories at Hope Artiste Village is a labor of love, she says, and it's also New England’s first all-vegan (no leather used) cork jewelry and accessory store.
A grand opening for the shop, located in Suite 2221 at 1005 Main St., in a cozy space sandwiched between other arts-based businesses, is set for Aug. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m.
McMahon told The Breeze that the cork for the items she sells is imported from Portugal, with bark shaved from trees and then growing back. The cork used grows only in Portugal, Spain, and parts of the African continent.
Many of the items arrive fully made, but she makes the jewelry. Long an artist and musician, McMahon has a job as a city employee in Providence, but says this is her true passion. She began making the jewelry about five years ago.
She said the response so far has been wonderful, saying people love the idea that they can buy something that no one else has. These PETA-approved items are also extremely lightweight, she said, as well as water-resistant and durable like leather. They can be washed with soap and water and allowed to air-dry, she added.
Cork for the bags and other items is turned into fabric sheets, material McMahon originally started wondering whether she could turn into jewelry as well.
“You’ll never see the same piece twice,” she said.
Items include necklaces, bracelets, rings, wine stoppers, charms, bookmarks, and earrings, among others.
McMahon has sold her items at artisan events all over New England, with people frequently encouraging her to open her own place. She said she loves the Hope Artiste Village and Pawtucket as a place to do business, saying it’s convenient for her and customers.
McMahon will be on site for Wednesday evening farmers markets and by appointment.
Everyone knows someone who’s vegan, she said, and now they have options for unique gifts that are truly thoughtful, all while caring for the environment. Items are very affordable for what they are, she said, including $20 wallets and $10 coin purses.
A huge part of the attraction is having items one week, such as a Marilyn Monroe cork wallet, that might not be here the next week and never seen again, said McMahon.
“My customers love that,” she said. “It’s super fun and funky.”
MACS is the first four initials of McMahon’s children, Madison, Abigail, Cole and Sidney.
The store has an official grand opening set for Aug. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., including free gifts to the first 50 people and a cork tote bag raffle entry for every purchase.
Visit www.macsboutique.shop for more.
