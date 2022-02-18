I’m glad there are parents such as Brendon Hall of Pawtucket, who intervened last month at the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts to stop a 9th-grade performance of the play “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic.” If you look it up, you’ll see “Fun Home” was performed for 16 months on Broadway, and won five Tony Awards. It’s the coming-of-age story of a young lesbian and the tragedy that befalls her family.
Mr. Hall took the time to look over the book, something few if any parents do, and told the School Committee, “The contents of the book were horrifying. It included illustrations of nude women having sex, full-frontal male nudity, topless underage girls, and an adult man enticing underage boys (with) alcohol for sex,” according to The Breeze story of Jan. 12 (school officials later said it was the play version and without the graphics).
Is it right for 9th-graders? That’s the real question. The answer is almost certainly different for every child. Yes, some kids are ready. But the adolescents “not ready” will have it forced upon them by people like the “educators” who approved this book in the first place. Those are the people whose judgment I question.
A warehouse?
So what’s wrong with a warehouse? Clearly, there are mixed feelings on the Smithfield Planning Board. Two weeks ago, The Valley Breeze & Observer reported that developers hoped to build a huge million-square-foot warehouse, and separate 120,000-square-foot building on the site of the former Smithfield Peat at Routes 7 and 116, not far from I-295.
For years, residents dreamed that something magnificent would go there. Long ago, it was rumored that Citizens Bank was interested in putting its new headquarters there, but they opted instead for Johnston. It’s a shame that the beauty of Bryant University and the Fidelity campus are hidden from view, while a massive warehouse will be front and center. But COVID changed our world, and this is the new reality.
In the recent past, planners and owners hoped to create a mixed-use residential, office and retail “village” at the site, but the pandemic changed everything. For the past few years, large corporations such as CVS and Citizens have been emptying out office buildings. No more office space will be needed for years to come. And retail? Are you serious? In fact, the reason we need warehouses such as the one proposed is that virtually everyone reading this doesn’t go to stores and malls anymore, instead buying things with a click on their smartphones. If you’re one of those disappointed that there will be a big warehouse on the site, remember, you helped make it happen. Your choices have consequences. You thought malls were “sterile” 30 years ago? Stick around. It’s going to look worse.
I think all that’s left for planners to do is ensure as many trees and as big a green buffer as humanly possible. I doubt there will ever be the claimed “as many as 500 employees” there. In time, the robots will take over and hum 24-7. Still, the buildings are perfectly sited. It’s time to move forward.
Here comes the mess
As the snow recedes, you’ll start to notice the big mess along the roads. I’m delighted to see Lincoln taking a newfound interest in litter, and appreciate Councilor Ken Pichette’s work in Manville, boosting our annual Yellow Bag Day cleanup in Cumberland. This year, it will be held on Saturday, April 2. To help, reach me at tomward96m@yahoo.com. Thanks!
Ward is the founder and former publisher of The Valley Breeze newspapers.
You say the play didn't have the graphics (I would assume a play put on by high schoolers wouldn't have full frontal nudity anyway) so what's the issue?
The school response is relegated to a parenthetical reference, while the outraged parent and book contents receive top billing in your editorial. Why such vivid description of the content? Males are gross, no one wants to see them, that's what Hollywood taught us anyway. Acts between two peaches vs an eggplant and a peach... the difference needs to be highlighted so we can understand the scope of the problem. Tell us about the play: did the high school produce the broadway version verbatim or was it the junior version? PG, PG-13, or R??? Who are these mysterious educators? The principal and the theater director are surely not phantoms... or maybe they are of the opera. I am not sure why an adult who disrupts the work of children should be celebrated... there are proper avenues for such discourse prior to showtime.
If the town council does not produce a vision for the town, the residents are subject to the whims of any developer. Do we have visions of Garden City? The Crossing has most of that... do you want more mixed use? Well, the development along Esmond Street on the other side of the highway might offer that. Rather than blaming readers for shopping online and destroying the town and invoking the impending robot appocolypse... what is your vision of a better Smithfield?
