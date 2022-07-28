NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Southeastern Massachusetts Paws of Comfort Lions Club has table space available for its community indoor yard sale fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the VFW hall, 50 Jefferson St.
All proceeds support local Lions charities. If interested in renting a table for $35, contact Monique at momoce@aol.com or 508-431-0282.
