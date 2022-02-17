CUMBERLAND – Volunteer members of the Arnold Mills Parade Association have been busy organizing the 96th annual Arnold Mills Fourth of July Parade, to be held July 4.
They’re looking for people with time to donate to the parade or road race this year.
The association is a not-for-profit made up entirely of volunteers. Positions are open for helping out with the parade and road race, or prior to the events with fundraising, publicity and/or building floats.
Marshals are also needed to help the parade run smoothly, ideally two for each of the four divisions. Publicity positions include hanging posters at various establishments around town and/or soliciting groups for the parade as walkers, custom cars or floats.
Anyone who wants to help out can contact the head of the parade at 401-333-1381, or visit www.arnoldmillsparade.com. The next meeting of the association will be Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m., either on Zoom or in person at the Arnold Mills Methodist Church on Nate Whipple Highway.
Volunteers do not need to be town residents to help, they just need to love a parade.
