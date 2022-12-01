Central Falls Holiday Express

Holiday Express members, including Chair Tia Ristaino-Siegel, in blue vest, take a picture with Santa Claus during a past Central Falls community event.

 Contributed photo

CENTRAL FALLS – For roughly four decades, what is now known as the Central Falls Holiday Express has supported hundreds of city families each year with gifts, money for food, and free community events during the holiday season.

Central Falls Holiday Express Chairperson Tia Ristaino-Siegel, a former City Council member and 2020 candidate for mayor, has been working with Central Falls Holiday Express for nearly 10 years. Last year, the non-profit group was able to service approximately 350 families, with support from the city, public safety departments, and other local organizations.

