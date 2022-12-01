CENTRAL FALLS – For roughly four decades, what is now known as the Central Falls Holiday Express has supported hundreds of city families each year with gifts, money for food, and free community events during the holiday season.
Central Falls Holiday Express Chairperson Tia Ristaino-Siegel, a former City Council member and 2020 candidate for mayor, has been working with Central Falls Holiday Express for nearly 10 years. Last year, the non-profit group was able to service approximately 350 families, with support from the city, public safety departments, and other local organizations.
Simone and Jerry Barzykowski, whose son is former Central Falls Police Chief Daniel Barzykowski, helped found what would become the Holiday Express during the 1980s under the local “Crime Stoppers,” a branch of a national crime watch organization. Through this group, Simone Barzykowski said, they had the opportunity to put money toward local programs such as funding for holiday support.
For the first 30 years, many organizations within the community raised money to assist underserved families during the holiday season. Each community partner impacted a group of residents by providing food, clothing and toys. It was 10 years ago that the Central Fall Holiday Express was officially formed, growing into the non-profit it is now.
With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting previous donors, organizers say they’ve had the task of trying to meet more need with less support in recent years, but they continue to embrace the challenge. The group held its pasta dinner fundraiser, its largest annual event, in October to support this year’s Christmas efforts.
“Obviously the pandemic affected us in a negative way, but we’ve been gearing back up,” Ristaino-Siegel said. “A lot of us live here, and we do this because we understand the big need in the city.”
Every year, Central Falls Holiday Express works with the Central Falls School District to connect with families looking for support around the holidays. Ristaino-Siegel said they give two gifts per child to registered families, with an average of three children per family. In its lifetime, the non-profit has grown from servicing dozens of families to hundreds each year.
The group gives back to the community by purchasing toys and gift cards for food to give to families, as well as hosting community events. The organization previously held a breakfast for local elementary students, fifth grade and under, and a dinner at the high school supported by Chartwells food service company. Kids would get to take a picture with Santa, who arrived on a firetruck, and get a wrapped gift to take home. While these haven’t taken place since the pandemic, organizers said they are hoping to revive them in coming years.
“That’s an event we definitely want to return to, but it’s a function of resources,” Ristaino-Siegel said.
Barzykowski, reflecting on the early years of the Central Falls Holiday Express, said the group used to work with public safety departments to get connected with families in need. Sometimes, she said, they would find families in need of more than just toys.
“Many times when we walked into a house to deliver a food basket and toys, we’d find them with no furniture in the house, no table to set the basket on,” she said. “So, we went a little deeper and got involved with what was St. Vinny’s on Washington Street. We’d pick up furniture and deliver it to their house.”
The team of sponsors and supporting members consists of the Central Falls Police and Fire Departments, the Central Falls School Department, the Central Falls Prevention Coalitions, Navigant Credit Union, TOPS, Amica Insurance, St. Joseph Church, the CF Knights of Columbus, CF Lions Club, Kids in the Canyon, and numerous local residents and stakeholders.
Anyone interested is welcome to volunteer at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the Knights of Columbus, 20 Claremont St., when the Central Falls Holiday Express will be loading vehicles to deliver items to families. Volunteers will be paired up, assigned a route, and deliver gifts door-to-door.
“It’s basically playing Santa Claus for a couple of hours,” Ristaino-Siegel said.
The 501c3 organization is also accepting donations to pay for gifts and food gift cards. Checks may be made out to Central Falls Holiday Express and mailed to 14 Worth St., Central Falls.
