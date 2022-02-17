PAWTUCKET – The pandemic brought with it a sort of Wild West when it came to businesses opening or trying to stay open, with many people deciding to venture out on their own as they rethought life priorities and tried something new.
But with that entrepreneurial spirit also came a lot of inexperience. Local city and town clerks have a front-row seat to it all, acting alternately as a sounding board, counselor, voice of caution, and sometimes that stern warning signal against doing something one will regret.
Michelle Hardy, longtime deputy clerk for the city of Pawtucket and a master municipal clerk, spent much of the pandemic at the third-floor counter interacting with new and existing business owners on the latest government notices, closures, grant opportunities, and any other information they needed.
The pandemic was a constant exercise in contacting business owners to make sure they knew exactly what the latest regulations meant for them and how they needed to respond, said Hardy.
Hardy recently turned over her regular contact list to the city’s Office of Planning and Redevelopment, which will keep business owners abreast of the latest loan or grant programs available to them.
One of Hardy’s best bits of advice for anyone looking to start a company and hire employees is to check first with their city or town.
“A lot of people just start and don’t come to us,” she said. “A clerk can point you in the right direction.”
Good clerks can provide everything an aspiring entrepreneur needs to know with a step-by-step to-do list, including licensing and registering a name with a city or town or corporations division. Many people forget to seek a zone certification to even find out if their business is allowed in a certain area, Hardy said.
“They don’t have any idea,” she said. “They think, I’m registered with corporations (state database), so I’m all set.”
A common mistake is that people start to rent before they know if a property is zoned for them to operate, she said, a potentially costly move.
“It’s so important to check with cities and towns first,” she said.
Hardy gave the example of someone who decides a location is perfect for their business because it has a kitchen, only to find out that the Rhode Island Department of Health isn’t just going to assume they’re fine, but will want to inspect it again and see how this particular business owner is going to run that kitchen. Someone who thinks they’ve landed an ideal space for a great deal could either find out that they have to spend a whole lot more money or not be approved at all or have to seek a variance or some other special permission, she said.
The bottom line, said Hardy, is whether someone’s been in business for a long time or is just starting out, municipal clerks can be some of their best resources on navigating a tough terrain and avoiding pain. She and others are here to help.
