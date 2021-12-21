WOONSOCKET – The city of Woonsocket Public Services Division will be picking up discarded Christmas trees from Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 14.
Trees will be picked up on residents’ regular trash pick-up day (pending any inclement weather). Residents are asked that the trees are not wrapped in any type of plastic and do not have any lights or ornaments left on them.
Place discarded trees in front of your property in the sidewalk area. Kindly leave enough room in the sidewalk area for pedestrians.
Christmas trees and artificial Christmas trees with a metal core can be brought to the City Recycle Facility at 943 River St., Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.- 3:15 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
For more information, callt 401-767-8880.
