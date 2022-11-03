Pascale

At top is the new sign at the Pascale Highway Facility, where local officials and members of the Pascale family cut the ribbon to officially open the new facility last week.

CUMBERLAND – Five years ago this month, the Cumberland Town Council gave then-Mayor Bill Murray approval to spend $1.4 million to purchase the spacious 8-acre Pascale Landscape Construction property at 21 Old Mendon Road.

The property, with existing bays and features built for heavy projects, was perfect for a future new highway facility, said officials at the time.

kcinri6876
This is a great story! So often underappreciated and undervalued are the services of our local DPW and Park/Rec personnel. They do so many things for the community that no one ever sees, they take care of all the stuff underground that everyone takes for granted and they truly make our life better.

Congrats to Mayor Mutter for personally recognizing each member of the team. That speaks volumes to your character as a person. Other communities around you should use this as a model example.

