CUMBERLAND – Five years ago this month, the Cumberland Town Council gave then-Mayor Bill Murray approval to spend $1.4 million to purchase the spacious 8-acre Pascale Landscape Construction property at 21 Old Mendon Road.
The property, with existing bays and features built for heavy projects, was perfect for a future new highway facility, said officials at the time.
The town had been outgrowing the Kent Street Highway garage when officials purchased the property from Jane, Kenneth, and Gary Pascale.
On Oct. 25, members of the Pascale family gathered with town officials to celebrate the opening of the new highway facility. The Kent Street property now becomes a headquarters for the town’s Parks and Recreation Department, which is tasked, among other things, with maintaining the town’s recreation and athletic field spaces.
Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais thanked the many people involved with this project, from Murray for his foresight to Mayor Jeff Mutter for following through on it. Kenny Pascale wanted nothing more than the town to own this property, he had said.
Pascale, who died the same month that the family sold the property to the town, was co-owner of Pascale Landscape Construction for some 40 years, a member of the Cumberland Business Association, former chairperson of the Cumberland Planning Board, member of the Scenic Roadways Commission, a proud sponsor of the Cumberland-Lincoln Boys and Girls Club, and a strong supporter of local sports teams.
At the Oct. 25 event, Mutter expressed appreciation for having this space for the Highway Department to expand services and operations. He recognized Vadenais for his efforts to get the site operational and Murray and former Highway Supt. Frank Stowik’s initial vision for the space. He thanked the Highway Department for all that they do that goes unnoticed or unrecognized, but he wanted them to know that he appreciates all that they do, and that the community does as well.
Mutter said he was happy to see the Pascale family there as a family that has invested a lot into the community over the years, with a strong commitment to Cumberland.
“I am grateful that this land, which has meant so much to their family, is now home to our Highway team, who will continue to serve Cumberland,” he said.
Mutter thanked all members of the Highway team individually, including Vadenais, Stowik, Karen Sansouci, Steven Miller, George Lynch, Derek Bucci, Arthur Garon, Bruce Paquette, Dennis Andrade, Frank Bonner, Anthony Medeiros, Jim Pereira, Alan Travers, Wayne Newman, Donald Paradis, Lee Travers, James Gallagher, Peter Mercier, Jason Grant, Jason Tetreault, Erik Skeldon, Brian Kravitz, Daniel Brousseau, Joseph Ribeiro, Craig Wallace, Joey Sevigny, Paulo Moura, Myles Demaire, Jerred Gutierrez, Matt Larocque, Austin Cabral, Sean Kent, Daniel Santos, Fillipe Rodrigues, and Joshua Cunha.
Vadenais said this facility allows plenty of space for all kinds of valuable functions, including taking in grass and leaves from residents and screening the town’s own loam.
Murray recounted his efforts in negotiating a deal with the matriarch of the Pascale family, Jane, saying she was a tough negotiator, but he could tell how much the community has meant to her and her family. He thanked Mutter for seeing the vision through and for helping him keep his word to the family to have their name remaining on the property, something that was important to Jane as she came down from a firm original asking price of $1.7 million.
Murray said the property is looking good, and he commended Vadenais and Mutter for their work upgrading it. He said Mutter noted what a great purchase it was, including eight acres and two homes at the front of the property.
Gary Pascale, speaking on behalf of the family, thanked Murray for his efforts to secure the property for the town and Mutter for honoring Murray’s handshake agreement to dedicate the facility to the Pascale family. He mentioned how his family cares deeply for this town and always believed this space could be utilized to serve the Cumberland community. He said the family is grateful for all the people who worked together to make that possible.
(1) comment
This is a great story! So often underappreciated and undervalued are the services of our local DPW and Park/Rec personnel. They do so many things for the community that no one ever sees, they take care of all the stuff underground that everyone takes for granted and they truly make our life better.
Congrats to Mayor Mutter for personally recognizing each member of the team. That speaks volumes to your character as a person. Other communities around you should use this as a model example.
