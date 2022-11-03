CUMBERLAND – The proposed Blackstone Valley Prep High School expansion will be back before the Planning Board for a special meeting on Nov. 15, where BVP representatives will try to do what they’ve repeatedly failed to accomplish over numerous meetings: convince officials of the plan’s merits.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens said officials decided to give BVP their own meeting, so it can be exclusively dedicated to consideration of the master plan.
Stevens said planning staff have really appreciated the leadership style brought by new BVP Superintendent and CEO Sarah Anderson. They have had a lot of conversations, he said, and she has been “much more forthcoming and constructive” than the prior administration.
Stevens said he and his team are working on their recommendation to the Planning Board now, but “I don’t know if we’re going to be able to recommend favorably.”
There are still some issues to be worked out, he said, but some questions about whether they can be worked out.
Planning Board members have been firm in their opposition to the plan, citing frequent traffic concerns in the area around the school, which serves students from Cumberland, Lincoln, Pawtucket and Central Falls.
The primary difference between this plan and earlier versions from BVP is a proposed new driveway that wraps around the western and northern edge of the school’s soccer field, for 20-foot-wide stacking of cars.
One of the most important questions to be asked continues to be on enforceability and whether the school will be able to force drivers to comply with rules and get in line instead of dropping children off in the middle of the street, said Stevens, with no conventional means of enforcement.
BVP staff asked them to consider an enforceability agreement, he said, but it’s really impractical to have the town serve as an enforcement agency is this situation. There’s been talk about placing a lien on the property as a means of enforcement, similar to what would be done with a private homeowner, he said, “but we’re not going to do that with a school that serves the public.”
BVP staff are also proposing that they would hire a permanent school resource officer to potentially help with the situation at the three BVP schools in the area and BF Norton Elementary School. This could potentially help the traffic situation, said Stevens, but there would be question about whether a future administration would find the arrangement to no longer be cost-effective and not want to continue it into perpetuity.
Anderson has been diligent in getting up to speed and challenging her department and staff to work hard to resolve outstanding issues, said Stevens, “but I’m not sure it’s going to happen.”
The Planning Department will likely have its recommendation completed and to the board on the Friday before the Nov. 15 meeting, he said.
