PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Department will be hosting the inaugural Family Fun Day this Saturday, July 30, at Payne Park, 225 West Ave.
Held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the day will include food, music, games, entertainment and more. According to organizers, the Family Fun Day is planned to become an annual event. The day is free for all Pawtucket students and families thanks to support from the Title-I Community Connections program.
