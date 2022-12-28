PAWTUCKET — The YMCA of Pawtucket has announced the appointment of Chuck LoCurto, of Lincoln, to its Board of Directors. LoCurto is currently vice president and chief information officer at Bryant University in Smithfield.

LoCurto joined Bryant University in 2012 as vice president and CIO. His responsibilities at Bryant include: Core information technology services, library services, academic computing and media services, and administrative systems. Prior to joining Bryant, states a news release, LoCurto worked for Textron in many capacities, most recently as CIO for Textron Financial, and as the global leader for their Enterprise Business Solutions team. His past work experience also includes time at General Dynamics where he spent many years in systems, development, engineering, quality, and logistics.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.