PAWTUCKET – Jonathan Savage, a prolific local developer responsible for the modern renaissance of many of Pawtucket’s old mills and credited by officials with the success of their many tenants, has purchased two more mill properties.
For a combined price of $6.25 million, Savage has closed the deal on 545 Pawtucket Ave. and 250 Esten Ave., the two mills near the Providence line boasting a combined 150 or so businesses.
Savage told The Breeze that he plans to dress up the outsides of these properties located within a few hundred feet of each other, but beyond that, not really make a lot of changes. Consistent with his past practice, he said he expects to keep much of the same tenant mix currently in the buildings.
“We’re not going to do residential,” he said. “We think the tenant mix is terrific.”
That mix includes entrepreneurs and artists as part of a huge assortment of local businesses.
“You don’t want to change too much because you want to keep it affordable,” said Savage. “Our goal is really very much status quo.”
The mills were long a part of the collection of mill properties run by Len Lavoie, a man who helped lead this old mill city into a more vibrant future.
Tenants at 545 Pawtucket Ave. include Jordan’s Jungle, Smug Brewing, the Map Center, and Untapped Games. The mill, owned until now by 545 P Associates, is valued in the city’s tax database at $2.13 million.
Tenants at 250 Esten Ave. include Hope Bindery & Box, Custom Woodwork & Design, Fiesta Jewelry, and Precision Graphics & Sign. The mill, until this sale owned by 250 Realty Associates LLC, is valued at $1.15 million.
All of Savage’s mill redevelopment projects are in Pawtucket, he told The Breeze, though he was unclear about exactly how many properties he owns here. Asked why he continues to do business only in this city, where officials have repeatedly praised him publicly for his commitment to its future, he had nothing but glowing praise.
“Pawtucket’s just a terrific city,” he said. “Great leadership, it’s a very comfortable place to invest, consistent government with no drama, predictability.”
Savage has won acclaim for his redevelopment of the Lorraine Mills at 560 Mineral Spring Ave., where Mixed Magic Theatre, the Miss Lorraine Diner, Crooked Current Brewery, White Dog Distilling, and Rhode Island Monthly are among the many colorful tenants in the mixed-use building. Across the street, he achieved a redevelopment of the old Lorraine Fabrics building, keeping the 100-year-old fabric store in a reduced capacity on the first floor and redeveloping the upper floors into residential space.
Lorraine also has a “fabulous tenant mix,” he said this week, drawing people from all over. He says part of the reason for his success is that he puts tenant needs at the top of his priority list. While one can never make everyone happy, he said, these mills are home to these businesses, and he really takes the idea of making their stay a nice experience with a community of other businesses to heart.
At 545 Pawtucket Ave., Savage said he plans to create some sort of small café attached to the front side of the building to give the community of businesses there a gathering place.
Asked to comment on how far Pawtucket has come on redevelopment of its mills, Savage said that 15 or 20 years ago, these centers for artists and entrepreneurs really weren’t safe places.
“Things have really turned around,” he said.
Savage says his commitment to entrepreneurs and the many small businesses that fill the varied spaces within each mill runs deep.
“When we lose tenants that outgrow us, you feel like you’re graduating a senior from high school,” he said.
Savage, an attorney with Savage Law Partners, serves as chairman of the Rhode Island Airport Corp.
