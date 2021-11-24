CUMBERLAND – A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. will have remote access to the Cumberland Police Department the week of Dec. 13 to examine all aspects of its policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services, Police Chief John Desmarais announced.
Verification by the team that the department meets the commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation, a coveted recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.
If any agency employee or member of the community would like to provide comments to the team, they may do so by calling 401-333-2500 on Monday, Dec. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Agency employees and members of the community are also invited to offer comments at a public information session on Tuesday, Dec. 14, starting at 4 p.m. via Zoom. A link will be made available on the Cumberland Police Department’s website and Facebook page.
Phone comments as well as Zoom appearances at the public session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Cumberland Police Department. The local contacts are Capt. Christopher Iozzi, 401-333-2500, ext. 3003, or Sgt. Jolene Alves, 401-333-2500, ext. 3012.
Those wishing to offer written comments about the department’s ability to meet standards for accreditation are requested to write to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155
The department must comply with 484 standards to gain re-accredited status. The agency has been working to revise and redefine how police services are delivered to the local community, states a release. Accreditation is one element assuring the police and the community that delivery is cost-effective, professional, and compassionate, according to Desmarais.
The accreditation program managers for the department are Iozzi and Alves. The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar, out-of-state agencies.
Once the CALEA team completes its review of the agency, they report back to the full commission, which will then determine if the agency is to be granted re-accreditation status.
Accreditation is for a period of four years, during which the agency must submit annual reports attesting to continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.
Visit www.cumberlandri.org/police/.
