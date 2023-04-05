PROVIDENCE – State Sen. Melissa Murray last week introduced legislation to exempt the first $100,000 of tangible property from the tangible personal property tax to help businesses, especially small businesses, statewide.
The bill was championed by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio last Thursday morning at a Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce breakfast before it was officially introduced by Murray later in the day.
The tangible personal property tax is paid by businesses on property other than real estate that has value by itself, such as computer equipment, furnishings and fixtures.
The proposed exemption would completely eliminate the tangible tax for an estimated 85 percent of businesses statewide, meaning 85 percent of businesses would no longer be paying a tangible tax to their host city or town.
“This proposal will help Rhode Island’s businesses, and particularly our small businesses,” he told those assembled. “Cities and towns would be made whole through a reimbursement from the state. This is a step we can and should take to help companies continue to invest and grow here in Rhode Island.” Ruggerio said he is grateful to Murray for taking on the important initiative.
“The tangible tax is both a financial and administrative burden for small businesses. Complying with it is complex, and it’s also an enforcement burden for cities and towns. Eliminating this tax for smaller businesses will give them genuine, much needed relief. It’s a way our state can provide help for the small businesses that support our cities and towns, make our communities unique, and most importantly, employ Rhode Islanders,” said Murray, a Democrat in District 24, representing Woonsocket and North Smithfield.
The legislation would provide a $100,000 exemption to all tangible tax accounts. Those with more than $100,000 worth of tangible assets would have to pay the tax on the assets above $100,000, but would still receive an equal amount of tax relief.
Since the tangible tax is a municipal-level tax rather than a state one, the state would reimburse each city, town and fire district annually for their lost revenue, just as it does for revenue they lost from the phased-out vehicle excise tax. According to the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, which has recommended the exemption, the annual cost to the state would be about $36.6 million.
The legislation would take effect in fiscal year 2025, with reimbursement based on the prior year’s tax roll.
