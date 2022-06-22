BOSTON – North Providence-based St. Mary’s Home for Children last week received the $10,000 first-place award in Rhode Island as part of the eighth annual IMPACT Awards, a joint initiative of the Red Sox Foundation and the Ruderman Family Foundation, which for the third consecutive year is continuing its mission to support organizations that have demonstrated a deep impact in raising awareness and improving the mental health outcomes in their community, states a news release.
One of 18 winners across six states in New England, St. Mary’s Home for Children partners with youth, adults and families to foster resilience and potential through a continuum of innovative residential, community-based, educational and preventative services. Located on Fruit Hill Avenue in North Providence, the organization offers comprehensive treatment programs for boys and girls traumatized by abuse or experiencing the challenges of psychiatric disorders.
The IMPACT Awards program gives Red Sox fans the opportunity to nominate their favorite non-profits to receive support and funding. Through a $125,000 grant from the Ruderman Family Foundation, the awards provide the winning non-profits with either a first-place $10,000 grant, second-place $3,000 grant, or a third-place $2,000 grant. Eligible organizations with the most online votes from fans were the designated winners, with three non-profits selected from each New England state.
St. Mary’s Home for Children Executive Director Carlene Casciano-McCann said in the release that St. Mary’s Home for Children is thrilled to have been chosen by our supporters for the Red Sox Foundation’s Impact Award for Rhode Island.
“The $10,000 donation will go a long way to helping children access the type of mental health services they need whether it be residential services, in-office or in-home programs, or attending our special education school,” she said. “We seek to help the most vulnerable children in Rhode Island who have faced severe trauma, have a psychiatric disorder, and/or a learning difference. We so appreciate the Red Sox Foundation for its focus on mental health and its commitment to helping the New England communities where Red Sox fans live.”
The second-place winner in Rhode Island is FRIENDS WAY, which serves families throughout Southeastern New England. The third-place winner is SafeBAE: Safe Before Anyone Else, a survivor-founded, student-led national organization whose mission is to end sexual assault among middle and high school students.
The winners were recognized in a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park last Wednesday, June 15, receiving their awards on the field alongside Ruderman Family Foundation Deputy Director Dr. Hanna Shaul Bar Nissim, Fenway Sports Group partner and Boston Globe Media CEO Linda Pizzuti Henry, Red Sox Foundation Honorary Chairman Tim Wakefield, and Boston Red Sox Executive Vice President of Social Impact and Red Sox Foundation Executive Director Bekah Salwasser.
“Mental health continues to be an ever-growing epidemic, accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are delighted to once again be partnering with the Red Sox Foundation on our annual IMPACT Awards as we look to address and normalize the stigma associated with mental health across society throughout New England and beyond,” said Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “Each one of this year’s IMPACT Awards winners have shown their commitment to carry out this important mission within their communities, and in recognizing and supporting these efforts, we hope others will be inspired to do the same.”
