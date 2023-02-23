CUMBERLAND – Applicants seeking a portion of Cumberland’s $558,333 in American Rescue Plan Act small business grant funds will go before a newly formed three-member panel to do so.
After some brief talk last week about holding off on forming the review panel, Mayor Jeff Mutter said that time continues to go by, and some applicants can’t afford to wait much longer.
Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore initially interpreted the Town Council agenda item “small business grant review – to be announced” as not being specific about appointing members on the evening of Feb. 15, but Mutter explained that it was meant to indicate that officials would designate their nominees that evening and Morris Salvatore was satisfied.
Nominees had until Feb. 6 to submit their applications. The Breeze reported last week that a total of 58 applicants sought $10,000 small business recovery grants from the available total, and Mutter has since said that he doesn’t imagine the committee will need to do a lot of paring down based on the total applied for coming so close to the amount available.
Local business owner Ted Vecchio thanked the council for moving forward and said he looks forward to seeing progress. He said the town can’t wait another month to get this money to businesses.
The town’s consultant on American Rescue Plan Act spending, Robert Zarnetske and HCH Enterprises, is determining compliance for each applicant, and the three-member small business grant award committee will then decide on those to receive awards.
At the Feb. 15 meeting, Mutter said both his designee and the Planning Department’s designee to the committee will come from the Economic Development Commission the town is reviving.
Council President Mike Kinch nominated Councilor Scott Schmitt with his business background to serve on the panel, and the rest of the council unanimously agreed. Mutter then appointed Maria Sorman, who was chairperson of the EDC when it was last meeting in 2018, as well as member Kevin Perry.
