CENTRAL FALLS – Officials say they’re doing everything they can to ensure that families have access to the internet, without having to worry about the cost burden.
Last fall, they launched Central Falls Connect, a localized effort to roll out the $14 billion federal Affordable Connectivity Program. The benefit program through the Federal Communications Commission helps ensure that households can afford the internet connection they need for work, school, health care and more.
Through Central Falls Connect, eligible households receive $30 per month toward high-speed internet service, making some plans completely free for some residents. The benefit can be applied toward a new or existing internet plan.
With the broadband affordability gap disproportionately impacting low-income, Black, and Latino communities, about 3,127 households in Central Falls, low-income and predominantly Latino, were eligible at the time of the program launch last October. Of those 3,127 families, 1,214 were not connected to the internet at the time.
Mayor Maria Rivera reiterated how important it is to ensure families in the city are not left without internet connection.
“From our students who need Wi-Fi at home for schoolwork to our many residents who need the internet to stay in touch with family members around the world, we’re ready to help more Central Falls households enroll in this great program,” she said.
Progreso Latino, a non-profit organization with the mission to help Rhode Island’s Latino and immigrant communities to achieve greater self-sufficiency and socio-economic progress, was on board with the initiative for the many benefits it can bring to the community.
With commitments from Verizon and Cox Communications, eligible households are now receiving high-speed internet at no cost by pairing their ACP benefit with one of several “free with ACP” broadband plans.
“We are proud to have participated in ACP since its inception. Our free ‘Fios Forward’ offer for low-income families will help close the digital divide and make sure more people benefit from the education, health care, economic, and social benefits of broadband,” said Michele Cinquegrano of Verizon Government Affairs.
Cox Communications representatives said they were grateful to partner with Central Falls to promote affordable connectivity options to access additional educational and employment opportunities through the web.
“This program is a powerful example of how public and private partnerships can ensure citizens – regardless of economic status – unlock the possibilities that high-speed broadband has to offer,” said Stephanie Federico, vice president of government and public affairs at Cox.
Rivera reminded residents of the program this week, saying eligibility and enrolling in the program is simple. Learn more or enroll at www.centralfallsri.gov/CFconnect.
“Thank you to Education Super Highway, Verizon, Cox Communications, Progreso Latino, Central Falls Housing Authority, RIC Workforce Development Hub, and our many community partners helping to make this effort possible,” she said.
