PAWTUCKET/CUMBERLAND – If Diamond Hill Road in Cumberland feels a little light on the 18-wheelers lately, there’s a good reason for that. Or, depending on how one looks at it, a not so good reason for Cumberland.
The FedEx facility that operated for many years at 60 Industrial Road in the town’s main industrial park has now fully relocated to 400 Division St. in Pawtucket across from McCoy Stadium, former home to New England Motor Freight.
The Breeze reported last August that FedEx was leasing the Division Street shipping and distribution center, with 120 new jobs expected there.
It hadn’t been announced at that point whether the new Pawtucket facility would be in addition to the existing Cumberland one, but the Cumberland closure has now been confirmed.
“The FedEx Freight service center on Division Street in Pawtucket began operations on April 17,” said Ron Mears, communications adviser for the company. “Operations relocated from a facility in Cumberland.”
The facility on Division Street allows FedEx “to better serve our customers in the region,” added Mears. “The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers and a strong local community workforce.”
Cumberland Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens said he hasn’t heard plans yet for what might replace FedEx at the former Cumberland location.
Pawtucket’s tax assessor’s database lists the 3,600-square-foot property in Division Street as being built in 1960 and owned by 55 Delta Drive LLC. It is valued at more than $2 million.
